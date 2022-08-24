ten Hag taught him a lesson

The message that the new coach wanted to send was very clear to everyone: I don’t care what you did in the past, you have to earn the future meter by meter. And now CR7, who spent the whole summer breaking up with Manchester United, finds himself alone, a prisoner of himself and of an epilogue that was not what he hoped for.

In the match against Liverpool he remained outside the starting line-up: for Cristiano Ronaldo there was room only in the second half and for a few minutes in the final.

When the collaborator of Erik ten Hag he turned to him and told him to be ready because it was his turn, Cristiano Ronaldo he took off his suit and headed for the field. CR7 had remained out of the starting lineup against Liverpool (like him also Harry Maguire, captain and player of the national team) and only entered the 85th: he didn’t even have time to sweat that the redemption challenge against the Reds was already over.

Five, six minutes … he went on the pitch as an extra, like any other footballer. He, who in his career has become accustomed to being indisputable. He who in Turin, after taking so badly the substitution at the 10th of the recovery wanted by Maurizio Sarri, gave up everything and left the stadium without even waiting for the end of the Juventus match. It did not go as he hoped, neither in black and white nor in ‘his of him’ Manchester for which it has now become an expensive and not even sparkling tinsel.

The Manchester United he delivered a convincing performance and achieved a prestigious result without the Portuguese or the captain. The message that the new coach wanted to launch was very clear: discounts to anyone, I don’t care what you did in the past, you have to earn the future meter by meter, fighting and sweating like the others, play who is fit and offers guarantees, the only hierarchy that exists in the locker room is mine. “It’s always difficult but I have decisions to make”the technician had thus dismissed the subject.

The video of the first face to face on the pitch between Cristiano Ronaldo and ten Hag: eloquent mimicry

CR7 on the bench. The new manager did not discount either him or other Red Devils stars after the humiliating defeat against Brentford.

That is why, to set a good example in presenting himself as inflexible, ten Hag himself, in the aftermath of the embarrassing defeat against Brentford, punished the team by ordering an additional training ration on the day off.

“We played very badly, crap. This cannot be our level of performance”he said very honestly after that blow. He sent everyone to run for about fifteen kilometers and he was with them transmitting a simple and clear lesson: I too am responsible like you for that fool and I pay with you, because you win and lose as a team.

What was the effect of that scolding given without raising your voice? A statistic is proof of this: against Liverpool the Red Devils have grinded more kilometers than they did with Brenford. They ran more and gave everything, even producing a greater number of shots. And there was neither Ronaldo nor the defender who came to Old Trafford for a crazy sum (87 million euros), nor some other untouchable.

As for CR7, who spent most of the summer looking for reasons to break up, forcing his hand to give the snatch and go away (but without finding support in other clubs, not at all willing to welcome him at that age and for his’ figures), to cross out opportunities for the rejections received, he experiences one of the most embarrassing moments of his career. He ended up in a cul de sac: he still has one year on his contract, his last appearance with United may have been that few minutes as a substitute, if he cannot find accommodation within a week he will have a year to be separated at home and in the cone of shadow. Alone, with his five Ballon d’Ors. Prisoner of himself and of an epilogue that was not what he hoped for.