Tec de Monterrey School of Medicine and Health Sciences inaugurated in Querétaro – Informative Codex

Activities will start in August 2023 with 60 students.

Accompanied by Governor Mauricio Kuri González, the School of Medicine and Health Sciences (EMCS) was inaugurated at the Tecnológico de Monterrey Campus Querétaro, there he recognized the importance of this university in the state and celebrated the election of Querétaro to install this institution of Health.

“Tec de Monterrey creates leaders. When you see a person who has a Tec degree, it gives you peace of mind because of the prestige. When we live in an issue as complicated as health, when we have just had a challenge (such as the pandemic) and that they come to Querétaro to train new doctors and new health science “assured.

For its part, the general director of the Tecnológico de Monterrey Campus Querétaro, Pascual Alcocer He said he was happy that the Tec could expand its educational offer, especially in the field of health, and considered that it will be an opportunity for teaching, innovation and research in the state.

“We have an aspiration towards 2025, which is when we celebrate our 50th anniversary, which is a community with a global spirit. We have four priorities, academic offer, internationalization, innovation and entrepreneurship, and inclusion and sustainability. Today we share the launch of the EMCS”, highlighted.

The EMCS of Tec de Monterrey will seek to adapt to educational changes and evolve, reinforcing the competitiveness of Querétaro. Its activities will begin in August 2023 with 60 students in its enrollment and, in addition, it will offer academic and personal development opportunities for the population.