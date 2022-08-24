Tec de Monterrey inaugurates a new School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Querétaro

The Tecnologico de Monterrey Campus Queretaro carried out the presentation of the new School of Medicine and Health Sciences, which will be integrated into the campus starting in the August 2023 semester.

The general director of the Tec de Monterrey Campus Querétaro, Paschal Alcoceraffirmed that world-class education will be offered and the talent of professors and researchers who will enrich learning environments will be counted on.

“The opening of this new school opens a range of possibilities for young people interested in dedicating themselves to the health sector in our state; which will have the support of a high-level institution such as TECSalud”, assured Pascual Alcocer.

What are the academic programs offered by the School of Medicine?

The regional leader of the initiative, the Dr Manuel Ramos, presented the various academic programs that make up the School of Medicine and Health Sciences:

Bachelor of Biosciences

Bachelor of Nutrition and Comprehensive Wellness

Bachelor of Clinical Psychology

Surgeon

Master of Biomedical Sciences

Doctorate in Biomedical Sciences

Doctorate in Clinical Sciences

