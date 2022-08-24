Taylor Swift turned down to appear in ‘Twilight’

Recently it became known that in 2008, two stars of the moment could have had an affair that never happened. In that year, Taylor Swift was at the top of stardom and on all platforms thanks to her hit ‘Love Story’ and her album ‘Fearless’ that placed her as the pop diva of the moment. Almost simultaneously, bookstores around the world and movie theaters were also experiencing a “teenage boom” with the release of the ‘Twilight’ saga and movies. What few know is that both were able to cross their paths, but thanks to the decision of the director of the movie ‘New Moon’ this did not happen.

Chris Weitz was the director and leader of ‘New Moon’, one of the films of the moment starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. At that time, the filmmaker who shared an agent with Taylor Swift was asked by the same artist to appear in a cameo “even if it was for five minutes and in a cafeteria” since she was a big fan of the saga. “Taylor Swift was a big fan of the saga, and actually Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said: ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie, it’s not because of you, it’s that she is a fan,’ Weitz confessed in an interview for the podcast of ‘The Twilight Effect with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe’.

The truth is that Taylor Swift’s dreams were cut short by the filmmaker who admitted that at that time he wanted to “ensure the good of the film” and argued that a cameo for the singer would cause “no one to process anything”. a decision that today he regrets: “The hardest thing for me was to think that, at the moment that Taylor Swift entered the screen, for about five minutes, no one was going to be able to process anything. I also kick myself for it, because I was like, ‘wow, I could have been with Taylor Swift. She must have thought, ‘Who is this idiot?’ But sometimes you make decisions thinking that it is the best for the film”, he explained regretfully in the interview. At that time, the artist was not only excited about her appearance as an “extra” but that she would have the opportunity to share the screen with Taylor Lautner, his partner of the moment.

His time in Hollywood becomes a reality