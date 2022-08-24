‘Tank top’: from basic of the 2000s to star garment of 2023

Ladies and gentlemen, he’s back. Yes, we refer to the most classic, timeless and versatile garment in history: a basic T-shirt. And not just anyone, we are talking about tank top. If by this name you don’t know what we mean, surely if we say ‘undershirt’, that classic fitted garment, sleeveless, with a round neckline and, almost always, ribbed and cotton, comes to mind. What our mothers used to put us when we were little under sweaters and shirts without paying too much attention is the new ‘jeans’ in fashion, a basic that you must (not necessarily, but almost) have in your wardrobe.

Jennifer Aniston in West Village, New York, with tank top white and jeansJames Devaney

Although as we all know, it is nothing new. It has been the star garment from the 90s to the 2000s, when it came out of our clothes to declare itself the protagonist of outfits bakalas, hippies either street and the top models They used it almost as a uniform. But it didn’t take long for him to hide again under layers and more layers, and, although in recent years he has been timidly seen, nothing indicated that he would have his moment of glory again. Now, 22 years later, the fashion industry has revived this classic. Who was going to tell us that what for our grandparents was (and still is, trends aside) an undershirt, would now be one of the most desired luxury garments? Sure Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid either Kendall Jenner they saw something coming.

The celebrities They’ve been appearing for some time with this desired garment (especially Aniston, whom we have never stopped seeing), but we had not paid enough attention to them until now – time to sing the mea culpa-. That is why we want to give the prominence that this nostalgic garment deserves and pay attention to our celebrities: not that the tank top have returned, is that they have never gone out of style. So, if you still don’t have this well-known garment in your dressing room, run to get one; 2023 is ready to recover the classics.