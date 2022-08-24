Sylvester Stallone’s wife filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage and accused him of hiding assets

Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce from the actor after 25 years of marriage

Sylvester Stallone Y Jennifer Flavin divorce after 25 years together. The actor’s wife filed a petition “for the dissolution of marriage” with the 76-year-old “Rocky” star on Friday in a court in Palm Beach County, Florida.

According to TMZ, Flavin accuses the actor of hiding marital assets to harm her financially. In the divorce documents, obtained by the aforementioned media, the legal team of the former model points out: “Under information and belief, the spouse has engaged in intentional dissipation, depletion, and/or waste of marital property that has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate ”.

Flavin demands that it be “compensated and indemnified by receiving an unequal distribution of marital assets in their favor”. And requests that the actor “must be prevented from selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering or dissipating any assets during the divorce proceedings.”

Jennifer also wants her maiden name back.

Stallone and Flavin, 54, were married in 1997, although their relationship began in 1988 when they crossed paths at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

“I love my family. We are approaching these personal issues in a friendly and private manner”, expressed the actor through his representative, Michelle Bega, the site TMZ.

The couple have three daughters together: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. Stallone is also Seargeoh’s father from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack.. His eldest son, Sage, the result of his relationship with his first wife Starlin Wright, died in 2012 due to a heart attack; he was 36 years old.

Sylvester Stallone with his wife Jennifer Flavin and their three daughters: Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The news of the couple’s separation comes three months after they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary. Both shared that special moment on their respective Instagram accounts with romantic dedications.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife,” Stallone wrote on a carousel of photos of the couple. “There are not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless, dedicated and patient woman has meant to our lives and I only wish there could be another 25! Thanks love!”.

Flavin wrote alongside his own collection of snaps: “Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always making me laugh, love and protect our beautiful family!Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!! The post is no more. She was eliminated by the actor’s now ex-partner.

July 2, 2021: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin celebrating the actor’s 75th birthday in Los Angeles (The Grosby Group)

On August 10, Flavin posted a snapshot showing her sharing a hug with the couple’s three daughters, writing in the caption, “These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 forever #truth #family #Always”.

“You are our rock and the most amazing mom,” Sophia wrote in a comment. “We are so lucky to have you.” Ella’s sister Sistine added: “the strongest woman I know.”

Stallone was recently photographed getting his dog Butkus tattooed over one of Flavin’s faces on his arm, as seen in photographs obtained by the British tabloid Daily Mailsparking rumors of a possible breakup.

