Sylvester Stallone’s daughter turns heads in a Mercedes Benz

August 23, 2022 9:13 p.m.

Sylvester Stallone is an icon of cinema in Hollywood and the world, remembered for his extraordinary performance as Rocky BalboaRambo among other characters that left their mark on the film industry, moving the public that to date is still enthusiastic about their films.

It should be noted that the actor, after each production, earns millions of dollars, in addition to becoming one of the most sought-after in the industry, which allows him to acquire impressive first-class automotive models, a detail that represents his second passion in life, after acting.

enterand Bugatti, Mercedes Benz, Rolls-Royce and more, each acquisition is simply a luxury for its multimillion-dollar repertoire, with a variety of options for seven days a week, in the preferred personal transport that includes sporty, off-road and elegant.

However, his daughter Sophia Stallonegarners thousands of compliments in a very special car before her impressive poses that overflow with charm, shaking the million followers of Instagram who never lose sight of her, photo modeling behind the wheel.

The lucky space where the actor’s daughter monopolizes the looks, is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class which offers 449 hp twin-turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 engine, top speed of 250 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, features that surely allow Sophia to enjoy driving like never before.