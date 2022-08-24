Sylvester Stallone covered up a tattoo of his wife’s face and put on something unusual

Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone after 25 years of marriage. The Rocky actor had a giant tattoo of Jennifer on her right bicep for years, but last week the muscular actor was spotted with the drawing of a dog in the place where his wife’s face was seen.

Flavin-22 years younger than her ex-husband? of 76– He had already hinted that things could be over with Stallone in an Instagram post on August 10 hugging his three daughters, and after a Daily Mail post in which the change in Stallone’s arm is discovered, everything seems to be confirmed .

“These girls are my priority”, the woman wrote in the publication. “Nothing else matters. All 4 forever,” said Jennifer, who no longer follows her husband on Instagram.







Jennifer Flavin’s historic tattoo on Sylvester Stallone’s shoulder.



Stallone’s publicist insisted that everything is fine and that Sylvester wanted to update the tattoo, but “something went wrong” and it was “irreparable” for the tattooist. So he had to redraw his dog from Rocky, Butkus.

According to the reports of that English medium, Flavin filed for divorce on Friday. and claims that Stallone has hidden his marital assets.







Sylvester Stallone’s tattoo artist inadvertently uncovered the pot by posting on his networks that he had covered Rocky’s wife’s tattoo to put the face of a dog.



According to court documents, “under information and belief, the husband has engaged in dissipation, intentional depletion and/or waste of marital property that has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.

Also. “the Husband should be forbidden to sell, transfer, assign, encumber or dissipate any asset during the processing of the procedure”.







Sylvester Stallone, after he covered his tattoo with the face of his now ex-wife and put that of the dog Butkus, from the movie Rocky.



Stallone was showing off his wife’s tattoo. In fact, on August 7, it could be seen in a photo on his Instagram page. But just nine days later, on August 16, tattoo artist Zach Perez He posted photos of himself working on Stallone’s right shoulder on his social media. Then the dog’s face appeared and everything exploded into the air.

This was the Stallone’s third marriagewhich seemed to be one of the strongest in Hollywood so far, even though the couple’s romance got off to a rocky start.







Jennifer Flavin posted a photo with her three daughters on her Instagram: “They are my priority. Nothing else.”, she said a few days ago.



They first dated in 1988, shortly after her brief second marriage to the stunning Brigitte Nielsen it will end







Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone met in 1988.



Now, this new breakout has just broken out and it seems like it’s just getting into its stride. first chapters.

Stallone and his anger over a Rocky spinoff

Things weren’t going straight for Stallone, not even at work… Last week, the actor came out with the plugs on his social networks when he found out that the producers of the Rocky saga are preparing a new spin-off focused on Iván Drago’s sonone of the characters created by him.

On his Instagram, Sylvester Stallone, creator of that universe, was very angry against the filmmakers who are behind another continuation focused on another heir to the boxers. “They’re parasites,” he launched, like an uppercut.

Sylvester Stallone focused on Irwin Winkler for the news about the imminent Dragon. Y did not deprive himself of using capital letterswhich is the way to shout and / or insult on the networks.







Argentine boxer Pedro Lovell and Sylvester Stallone in the locker room at the Resurrection Gym in Los Angeles, where the two scenes they shared in Rocky were filmed.



“Another heartbreaking news. I just discovered this. ONCE AGAIN IRWIN WINKLER this PATHETIC 94-YEAR-OLD PRODUCER and HIS DUMB AND DUMB VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles and David, are once again cleaning THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me,” the celebrated actor wrote furiously.

With apologies to the fans

Sylvester Stallone apologized to the fans and left a final reflection, in the post where he shared a screenshot of the news: “I never wanted the characters of Rocky were exploited by these parasites”.

In addition to lashing out at Irwin Winkler, Stallone he was also angry with Dolph Lundgren, who plays the boxer Iván Drago, father of the one who would be the main character of the new spin-off. “By the way, I have nothing but respect for Dolph, but I wish HE would have told me what was going on behind my back. Keep your REAL friends close,” she warned.

stallone already he had spoken ill of Winkler in early July: he said he was a “snake” because he had taken away the possibility of participating in the shareholding company in the Rocky franchise, created by the actor in 1976.







Tommy Morrison with Sylvester Stallone on the set of Rocky V.



“After Irwin controlled Rocky for over 47 years, and now Creed, he really I would like to recover at least a little of WHAT IS REMAINING of my rightsbefore passing them ONLY TO THEIR CHILDREN”, he had exposed.

Who owns the rights to Rocky?

In 2019, during an interview with VarietySylvester Stallone had made it clear that he did not own the rights to the Rocky character. “It’s shocking that it never happened. But they told me ‘if they paid you, then what are you complaining about?’ He was furious ”, the actor had commented about how he had been left out of the exploitation of the character that made him famous.

The Rocky franchise began in 1976, with a first story that was a sensation at the time. sylvester Stallone created the character, wrote the script and starred in her.. The film had ten Oscar nominations and won three awards, including best picture, director and editing.







artful blow The one from Iván Drago (Dolph Lundgren) to Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky. In real life, they are now enemies. .



From that moment on, Sylvester Stallone completely came out of anonymity and became a star. Rocky had a total of six films and two spin-offs focused on the son of Apollo Creed, in which the actor also worked.

He also had another iconic character, with whom he was successful in the cinema and filmed several films: Rambo.

