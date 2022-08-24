Sylvester Stallone and Kim Kardashian break rules due to drought in the US

In drought-hit California, celebrities like kim kardashian Y Sylvester Stallone received warnings from authorities for repeatedly flouting water restrictions at their residences, it reported Monday Los Angeles Times.

Strict water use limits are in place in swathes of Southern California, including the affluent neighborhoods of Calabasas and Hidden Hills, as the western United States endures its 23rd straight year of drought, made worse by human-caused climate change.

Despite this, more than 2,000 residents of these two exclusive neighborhoods north of Los Angeles, known for their large green lawns and giant swimming pools, continue to push the limits, often in staggering numbers.

Reality TV stars Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were among repeat offenders in June, the newspaper reported, based on information obtained through a Public Records Act request.

A Hidden Hills home and an adjacent lot owned by a trust linked to Kim Kardashian exceeded their water allowance by a combined 1.05 million liters for the month, while her sister Kourtney’s property in nearby Calabasas exceeded 379 thousand liters

On the other hand, the property of the protagonist of “Rocky” in Hidden Hills, valued at 18 million dollars, exceeded the limits of water consumption in June by almost 900,000 liters, or 533%, after being the previous month about 740,000 liters above than allowed, the newspaper said.

Repeat offenders are first fined hundreds of dollars, but can end up seeing their supplies reduced to a trickle.

Officials in the Las Virgenes water district, which encompasses Calabasas and Hidden Hills, have already installed metal flow-restricting devices on shutoff valves at about 20 properties, the LA Times reported.

A representative for the Kardashians did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Read also: Piqué shows off his new love on the cover of a magazine and Shakira reappears

Stallone’s attorney told the Times that the situation could be “misrepresented” for a property that has about 500 trees, saying that his client had “proactively” installed a drip irrigation system and left some plants to die.

Other celebrities named in the newspaper’s investigation included comedian Kevin Hart and former NBA basketball star Dwyane Wade.

A city of many palm trees, Los Angeles is also known for its lush, green gardens, often maintained with automatic sprinklers.

But residents are increasingly replacing their thirsty lawns with plants native to this desert region, and Las Virgenes spokesman Mike McNutt said he was confident in the example that celebrities can set.

“We need them to step up,” he said.

Read also: The finalists of “The Academy” are now prohibited from saying a single word

rad