Stop everything! The love between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is over

It was at the end of 2021 when the rumors of a possible relationship between the businesswoman Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson began to circulate, after they kissed during a sketch of the television program Saturday Night Live – in which Davidson is part of the cast.

After weeks of speculation, finally appeared in public while walking hand in hand through Palm Springs, -near the mansion of Kris Jenner, Kim’s mother-, after having celebrated his birthday, which is worth mentioning He is 13 years younger than her.

The lovers were captured by the paparazzi, and in the photographs that went around the world, both looked smiling and very happy. And although they avoided being photographed at all costs whenever they walked or attended an event, the paparazzi were all over them.

Their love blossomed quickly, they became the couple of the moment, but every story has an end and tafter nine months of relationship, Kim and Pete are splitting up, confirmed this weekend by E! News and CNN.

For its part, on the Page Six platform, statements are collected from an informant who says that the breakup is due to the incompatibility of the schedules of both and the distance, but that ebetween both, there is a lot of love and respect for each other and have parted amicably.”

It is also added that the comedian wants to be with Kim at all times, but it is impossible due to her responsibility as a mother, “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is, at any moment. But Kim has four children and it’s not that easy. She needs to focus on the children.”

So far, neither of them has commented on the matter. Kim continues to enjoy her vacation in the Turks Islands better known as Kamp Koko, while Pete still lives in Australia temporarily for the shooting of his latest film, Wizards!for the production house A24.

So were the moments when they were seen together

During this time, both made several public appearances monopolizing the international lenses.

For example, your arrival in the Bahamas at new years or as in the premiere of the new Hulu family show, the kardashians or when they attended the memorable 2022 Met Gala, in which Kardashian wore the famous Marilyn Monroe dress, which she wore when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President to John F. Kennedy in 1962.