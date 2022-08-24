Social networks: Facebook registers a global bug that affects millions of users

“But who are these people?” That question has been asked by thousands of users of

Facebook from six in the morning this Wednesday. Anyone who regularly uses this social network will have noticed that when opening the private wall of

posts from complete strangers: private messages, random ads or memes have caused total chaos this morning. All of this (

spam) has left

blocked the accounts of thousands of users all over the world who have seen how their wall constantly loaded this type of publication.

The messages come from

official celebrity pagesMainly musicians and actors. Lady Gaga, Madonna, Nicole Kidman, Imagine Dragons, Adam Sandler and hundreds more have reported suffering from this problem. The ruling has not been spared, either, pages of

youtubers recognized, such as Auronplay, famous Spanish streamer.

General failure or global hack?



It is not the first time that a social network of this type has experienced a crash or failure of this level. Last June, Twitter experienced a bug that affected the tools and prevented normal use of the application.

So far, the platform

Mark Zucbergerg The reason for this failure has not yet been reported, so the opinions of the users of the social network are torn between a failure of the Facebook algorithm and the hack.

According to some experts who have already commented on this problem in various blogs and electronics websites, it is most likely a

facebook algorithm bug, which has caused an error in the visibility of the posts. On the other hand, they state that, if it were a cyberattack, it would be the biggest

hack that the platform has faced.

Facebook is already trying to solve the problem and the level of spam has dropped significantly; Some users have already commented that their social network walls have gone back to normal.