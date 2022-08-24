‘She-Hulk’: post-credits scene generates theory that Captain America is the grandfather of Star Lord in the MCU | Entertainment Cinema and Series
In the first chapter of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Jennifer Walters and her cousin Bruce Banner take a trip together and between their talks Jen says that, according to the history books, Steve Rogers could never have a stable relationship.
Jen says that Captain America (Chris Evans) died a virgin because before he was injected with the Super Soldier serum he had no girlfriend and since then he fought in World War II, he was frozen and when he woke up he went from fight to fight without stopping.
However, in the post-credits scene, Bruce confesses that Rogers did not die a virgin, since he had sex with a girl in 1943 during the tour he was dressed as Captain America to improve the morale of the army.
But this revelation has fans scrutinizing the movie ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ (2011) to see if they can uncover the identity of the woman who took Steve Rogers’ virginity.
Thus, a scene in the 2011 film has generated a theory that would connect Rogers in a familiar way with another MCU character: Peter Quill / Star Lord (Chris Pratt) of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Steve Rogers is Peter Quill’s grandfather in the MCU? fan theory
During the montage of the Captain America tour and show for the Armed Forces in 1943, there is a scene where a young girl asks Steve Rogers for an autograph and for a moment he is surprised to see her.
Although on screen the interaction is small and the young woman does not appear again, this beautiful girl is played by Laura Haddock, the same actress who in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ plays Meredith Quill, Peter Quill’s mother.
The theory that has surfaced online is that after giving her his autograph Steve met the woman again and they had sex, which caused her to become pregnant and give birth to Meredith.
Even some fans pointed out that Peter Quill’s genetics as the grandson of a super soldier could explain why he is the only son of Ego who inherited his qualities as a Celestial.
“In fact, if Peter had any of the super soldier in his blood, it would explain why he is a Celestial and why none of his half-siblings were.”
However, the theory has its holes to be true, like the one that Star Lord’s grandfather appears in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ played by Gregg Henry. And while he could be Meredith’s stepfather, that’s not specified in the movies.
James Gunn Responds To Fans If Steve Rogers Is Peter Quill’s Grandpa
Some time ago (in May 2018) James Gunn, director of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies, tweeted about the subject and said that she was Star Lord’s grandmother, although in the same tweet (already deleted) he joked and said that it wasn’t true.
Already with the premiere of ‘She-Hulk’ and the theory floating online, the director responded to the fans again and although he did not completely deny it, he did comment that the date of birth of Star Lord’s mother did not add up.
The director said that Meredith was born almost in the 60s, so she could not be the daughter of Captain America. Although one fan replied that she could in any case be her granddaughter and thus make Peter Quill her great-grandson.
“In that case the character of Laura who meets Cap in 1943 would be very young. Meredith Quill was born in the late ’50s or early ’60s.”