Shawn Mendes: celebrities who have been his partners, in addition to Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendez He is one of the artists who has known how to manage his image and take advantage of his musical talent, for which he has become one of the most popular and best-paid artists in the world. The singer steals sighs from his female audience, but few women have been able to conquer his heart.

the canadian He has shared that thanks to the fact that his musical themes have become very popular and that he has obtained contracts with important companies, he has achieved fame and has conquered the hearts of women, some of whom have been his partners.

Shawn Mendes and his love relationships

Among his romantic relationships is Lauren Arendse, before the singer achieved success. That girlfriend inspired many of his songs, according to the singer himself.

“I actually had a girlfriend for two years and wrote songs about her. But I write a lot of songs about love that I may not exactly understand, but I think I almost get it right,” Mendes said.

Shawn Mendes was linked to HaileyBieber, because they attended the 2018 MET Gala together, but the Canadian told People that they were just friends, then Mendes said they were “more than friends”, however, he did not want to label it as a relationship, but rather it was a limbo zone ..

“I don’t even want to put a title on it. CI think it was more of a limbo zone,” he explained.

Instagram

Camila Hair He had a romantic relationship with the singer. The couple wrote their song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015. Shawn revealed that he had feelings for Camila for five years before daring to ask her out.

“It takes a lot of courage to tell a woman you love her. I had five years of fear of being rejected by her that prevented me from doing it all the time, or just trust. I think, you know, it just cost me a tear. It took me a long time to prepare. I mean, I had a five-year warm-up to finally be able to tell him how I felt,” she detailed.

Recommended video: Elton John shared a preview of “Hold Me Closer” with Britney Spears