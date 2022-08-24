Shakira reacts to Piqué’s public appearance with new partner: the footballer has not kept their agreement

Even a few months after the announcement, the break between Shakira And Pique continues to fill the magazines of international gossip. Last weekend, the program ‘Socialité‘aired a video showing the Barcelona defender and his new flame, Clara Chia Martì, exchange effusions. Images that unleashed the fury of the Colombian pop star. During the broadcast of the video, Socialité had contacted Shakira’s relatives and revealed that the artist would not have been happy with her ex-husband’s attitude. The reason? It seems that the two have signed a pact that would consist in not being able to appear in public, in the company of a partner, during the first year after the announcement of the separation, dated June 4th. And while Shakira is also grappling with a tax fraud trial, Piqué has failed to deliver on the deal. Clear agreements and long friendship, they say. But in this case, it’s just open warfare.