Shakira-Piqué, final decision: there is no going back. The couple writes the decisive chapter of their story, fans without a word

Now there are no more doubts: Gerard Piqué after separation from Shakira and an agreement in principle on the management of children already wants to start over. So it is not surprising the first images published by the Spanish media showing the captain of Barcelona kissing Clara Chia Martìduring a concert.

The footballer squeezes her towards yes and take a kiss. Images taken secretly by ‘Socialité’, a Spanish gossip program broadcast on Telecinco. According to some witnesses, the two exchanged tenderness in front of everyone, thus confirming the hypothesis of a relationship that began some time ago.

She is a student who works for a company in Piqué: they met by chance and the right chemistry was taken. This relationship would also have been the cause that led to the end of the union between the footballer and Shakira, now determined to move to Miami also to put thousands of miles of distance between herself and her ex-partner. But the Blaugrana fans seem to be on the side of the singer.

Shakira-Piqué, final decision: the gesture that infuriated the singer

Not keeping faith with his job as a defender, so Piqué decided to start on the counterattack also displacing his former partner. Because in the midst of the agreements drawn up between the ex-couple’s lawyers there was also a specific one, according to the ‘Mirror’. Neither should have to be seen in public with a new partner for at least a year.

That’s why those images, stolen as much as you want but still real, would have done infuriate Shakira that by now he had already decided to change his life. From September she will live on a permanent basis in Miami, where she had kept a mega villa resulting from a previous love affair. And obviously the couple’s two daughters will also move there and start school in the United States again.

At least on paper there is also an agreement under which Piqué will be able to see his two children 5 times a year, with flights and hotels paid for by his former partner. But this evolution could once again change the cards on the table.