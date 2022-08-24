Shakira is “distraught” after ex-Gerard Pique was seen kissing another woman 2 months after separation

Image credit: Shutterstock

His lips don’t lie! Gerard Piqué35, was photographed making out with his alleged new girlfriend, a public relations student Chiara Chia Marti23 years old, at a music festival in Catalonia, Spain, on Sunday 21 August. The PDA comes just two months after the pro-athlete e Shakira45, ended their 11-year relationship and sources say HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the lip-locking photos saddened the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker. “Shakira I can’t believe Gerard would have done something like this so soon after their breakup, ”says our source.

The former couple shares their children Sasha7 and Milan, 9, and according to our source, the Grammy winner did everything she could to keep the peace for the sake of their children. “Shakira she feels like she has done everything in her power to maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship with Gerard, including not collecting child support or otherwise. Although Gerard still lives in Barcelona, ​​she has also agreed to cover the costs of having him regularly visit his children in Miami. So, for him to put something like this out there seems so superfluous. Sure, no one wants to see their ex make out with someone else, but she moved on long before they canceled things. Her children are her first priority and even though they had a pact not to go public for a year after their breakup, she can’t control what she does and knows it would happen sooner or later.

According to reports, Gerard’s PDA partner Clara works at his public relations firm Kosmos and “have been seeing each other for months.” However, Shakira wishes she didn’t have to see evidence of her new relationship. “She understands that people move on after relationships and even though she wishes she didn’t have to see that kind of thing, she knows she lives in the public eye and there’s no way around it,” adds our source. “It’s all part of the fallout from their relationship and she just wants to get on with her life. Although he’s upset about the whole situation, he’s still the father of their children, so he knows he has to let it go.

Shakira met the Barcelona athlete in spring 2010 when he appeared in her music video for the World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”. But it wasn’t until March 2011 that she confirmed their romance on Facebook when she shared a sweet photo of Gerard with his arms wrapped around her waist.

Unfortunately, on June 4, 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in a joint statement, saying, “We are sorry to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask you to respect our privacy. Thanks for your understanding.”