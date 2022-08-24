series, movies and documentaries on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney plus, Amazon, Movistar Plus+, Filmin and Apple TV

Last weekend of August and it’s time to get used to the idea that summer has two newscasts left. Oh okay, I still prefer not to think about it. Instead we go to what we like: streaming premieres.

One more week we will review the 57 series, movies and documentaries that arrive from today on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, Movistar Plus + and Apple TV +.

‘The Figo case’

directed by David Tyhorn and Ben Nicholas

Documentary that reviews the life of the legendary footballer, focusing on the entire scandal (or controversy) surrounding his signing by Real Madrid, which was considered an act of betrayal by the Blaugrana fans.

‘Samaritan’

directed by Julio Avery | Distribution: Sylvester Stallone, Javon Walton, Pilou Asbæk, etc.

Based on the comic book by Bragi F. Schut, Marc Olivent and Renzo Podesta, Stallone stars in this film as a retired superhero after an epic battle twenty-five years ago.

Premiere Friday on Prime Video

‘Time for me’ (Me Time)

directed by John Hamburg | Distribution: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall

For the first time in years, a “house husband” finds a free moment while his wife and children are away. So he reunites with his best friend for a wild weekend.

Premiere Friday on Netflix

all premieres

Netflix

‘Adult Love’ (Friday)

‘Angry Birds: A summer of crazy’ S3 (Thursday)

‘Under Fire’ (Wednesday)

‘Race to Success’ (Friday)

‘The Cassez-Vallarta case’ (Thursday)

‘The Figo case’ (Thursday)

‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2 (Friday)

‘Deliriums of love’ (Saturday)

‘Since the world is a world’ (Saturday)

‘East of Sweden’ (Saturday)

‘Stigmata’ (Saturday)

‘Daddy’s children’ (Saturday)

‘Iberia’s Natural Border’ (Friday)

‘Ludik’ (Friday)

‘Mo’ (Wednesday)

‘Ollie is Missing’ (Wednesday)

‘Orange: The Golden County’ (Wednesday)

‘Queer Eye: Brazil’ (Wednesday)

‘Rilakkuma goes to the theme park’ (Thursday)

‘Mr. Manolo’ (Saturday)

‘Seoul full throttle’ (Friday)

‘Sing Again’ (Saturday)

‘The KEOP/S system’ (Wednesday)

‘Maloof Workshop’ (Friday)

‘That’s love’ (Thursday)

‘Time for me’ (Friday)

‘The Last Weekend’ (Saturday)

‘What a story!’ T2 (Thursday)

‘Live without a brake’ (Wednesday)

‘…And if not, we get angry’ (Wednesday)

Movistar Plus+

‘Almodóvar and Banderas: success and glory’ (Thursday)

‘Black Box’ (Saturday)

‘James Webb: The Ultimate Telescope’ (Thursday)

‘Mediterranean: a sea in danger’ (Saturday)

‘Uncharted’ (Friday)

Disney+

hbo max

filmin

‘Love letters don’t exist’ (Wednesday)

‘Go fish. Let’s save the sea!’ (Friday)

‘The Northman’ (Friday)

‘The Humans’ (Friday)

‘Inexorable’ (Friday)

‘Last Day on Earth’ (Friday)

Other premieres (every Friday)

‘Samaritan’ (Prime Video)

‘See’ S3 (Apple TV+)

Espinof recommends…

‘Black Box’ (2020)

An extraordinary suspense thriller, which becomes truly disturbing, about the investigation of a black box of a mysterious plane crash that takes up the great conspiracy cinema and recordings such as ‘The conversation’ or ‘Impact’, but to which is added a degree of tension close to psychological horror in an increasingly claustrophobic spiral.

Recommended by Jorge Loser | Saturday on Movistar Plus +

‘Doll House’ (2009-2010)

Years before we surrendered at the feet of ‘Westworld’, Joss Whedon would play with the concepts of personal autonomy, awareness and use of the other in a thriller starring Eliza Dushku. Although the series failed to succeed (let’s face it, we didn’t expect it either) the concept and the adventures of Echo were attractive enough to hook.

And more in File Espinof





And like every week, remember that you have a moment of various recommendations in our newsletter: ‘Espinof File‘, in which every week we take turns to talk about those series and movies that we are most passionate about in recent times.

In addition, we already have here the list of the best series of 2022 and the top with it best of netflix in seriesin movies this year and the most outstanding series of 2022 in hbo max, on Disney+ Y Prime Video (and its Best Movies).