Selena Gomez showed off her baby bump on TikTok

Very sure of herself, Selena Gomez showed her “fatties” to her followers.

The actress, singer, songwriter, producer and designer of 30 years Selena Gomez is being highly praised by netizens due to a clip you shared on your TikTok account, where highlights the female body, but especially natural bodies.

In the video you can see the interpreter of Ice Cream, Selfish Love, among others, apparently sunbathing, but seconds later a second person seems to want to record or take a picture of Selena Gomez for what you ask hide your bellyperhaps to achieve a better image of her.

Upon request, Selena makes a gesture of disagreement and even dares to say that he will not hide anythingreferring to his belly, well For her, the natural body of a woman is in fashion.

“I will not put any shit, because the real bellies are back!”, were the words of Selena Gomez.