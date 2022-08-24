Selena Gomez Has the Best Fall Looks in Only Murders In the Building

There’s no shortage of New York-style inspirations in the pop culture canon. There’s Carrie Bradshaw, in her John Galliano journal dress and hers in Manolo Blahniks. Audrey Hepburn, in her little black dress and her pearls at Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Ali McGraw’s oh-so-70s trench coats in A Love Story… But, I’d like to humbly suggest one more: Selena Gomez in the television series, Only Murders In The Building.

We meet the character Selena Gomez, Mabel, as she walks down the street on the Upper West Side. She wears a canary yellow sweater under a mustard colored faux fur coat, round sunglasses, plaid pants, and a pair of lace-up boots. In the head? A yellow beanie and a pair of cherry red Beats headphones. (A key accessory every New York woman knows to tune into everything from construction noise to whistles.)

Selena Gomez.Craig Blankenhorn

As the series progresses, Mabel goes on a true crime chase after her neighbor’s murder along with her partners Steve Martin and Martin Short. At the same time, she wears an elegant set of autumn pieces. There he is, chasing a suspect in a green Proenza Schouler faux fur, or visiting an art gallery in a Dries Van Noten trench coat. At his apartment building, the Arconia, she wears an array of extra-chic knitwear, from the classic black turtleneck to the XL coat.

Then there are the winter boots: flat, black and usually ankle-length, by Guiseppe Zanotti or Re/Done. (In the first season, Selena Gomez wears an impeccable muted yellow chelsea version of Stella McCartney’s shoes.)