Selena Gomez has discovered the ideal hairstyle for the hottest days: the curly bob

Selena Gomez just released a curly bob and has officially made it the most chic and low-maintenance hair trend of the summer. The actress went to TikTok to unveil his version of the beloved Bob and became a viral phenomenonas his followers were quick to praise his nature hairstyle.

In the video, Selena Gomez asks her followers: “Do you think men think? I guess that’s it: do men think?”, Selena debuts her slightly spiky curly bob balayage in all its splendor, and his fans went crazy in the comments.

“Selena you look stunning,” one fan wrote, while another said, “You just made me want to do a curly bob,” and another added, “you’re bringing back the sexy curly bob.” We agree.

Curly hairstyles are on the rise because they are so easy to style in this heat wave. (spoilers: do not require any styling). If you like to wear your natural curls (or create them with a curling iron), you’ll add dimension, movement and a lot of personality to the cut. Plus, there are so many ways to wear it: glam, tousled, fluffy, slightly layered (so the curls really shine).

Larry King agrees: “The curly bob is the absolutely perfect hairstyle if you have natural curls or waves. It’s cute, girly, and fun. Plus, it’s fresh compared to all the beachy waves we’ve seen in recent years.”

If you want to go for the cut, Larry advises asking your hairdresser to cut it wet to dry: “This means they cut the main length wet and then the shape forms as the curls dry naturally around the hair. face and bangs. Don’t let the stylist use fine-cut shears because they’ll just create frizz,” says Larry. And while we love the frizzy texture, thinning out the curls will make them less defined.

Is someone rushing to the salon to get a Selena?

