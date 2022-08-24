Sarah Hyland’s wedding was officiated by actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and brought together the cast of ‘Modern Family’ | People | Entertainment

Happy and unique occasions are celebrated as a family. That’s how he checked actress Sarah Hyland, 31, who married her fiancé Wells Adams this weekendafter several months waiting for his special day after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the celebration wowed her fans for the 2 designer Vera Wang dresses that Hyland chose to walk down the aisle, the special night also aroused the nostalgia of viewers who enjoyed the comedy ModernFamily, because among the guests was part of his cast.

But maybe it was the actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson who started the biggest sighs and tears in social networks after learning that it was he who officiated the union. On the NBC series, Ferguson played the character of Mitchell PritchettHyland’s character’s uncle, Haley Dunphy.

The ceremony that took place in a vineyard in California was also attended by Hyland’s (fictional) mother, Julie Bowen and her ‘siblings’, Ariel Winter Y Nolan Gould. In addition to the Colombian actress Sofía Vergara, who gave life to the sensual and fun Gloria in the production.

Hyland and Adams started dating in 2017, got engaged in 2019 and originally planned get married in august 2020but they delayed their nuptials several times due to COVID-19.

The 11th and final season of modern-family aired in 2019 and ended in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 outbreak.