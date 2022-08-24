Samsung Latin America Debuts Island in the Metaverse with Fortnite Game and the New Galaxy Z Fold4 – Samsung Newsroom Mexico

Samsung Electronics has already opened its island in Fortnite. Called Smart City, it is located in the Metaverse and is the company’s first initiative that covers all of Latin America. The launch is part of the actions that celebrate the arrival of the company’s folding devices: Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4.

With the Smart City island within Fortnite, Samsung expands its domains within the Metaverse, giving gamers the opportunity to experience and interact with Samsung products in a whole new way.

“It’s not just about having fun, but about exploring and building relationships. Today we understand that the Metaverse is real, dynamic and life is happening within these platforms. There are no longer barriers between what is physical and what is online”, says Arthur Wong, Samsung Marketing Director for Latin America.

The Fortnite experience reinforces Samsung’s connection to Generation Z by promoting a place where it will be possible to create, enjoy and live in a multi-digital themed environment for the consumer. “We will continue to introduce content and innovations that can deliver increasingly immersive and rich connected experiences to our consumers.”, reinforces the executive.

Smart City will become a continuous stage for Z Series Fun Game Questan interactive game in the format of “hide and seek” (hide and seek) in the traditional style of Fortnite, where the player must find the new hidden Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone and keep it in his possession until the end of the round.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 grants special powers to the player who has it, always relating the characteristics of the product with actions within the game. For example, Nightography [modo de fotografía nocturna de los teléfonos Galaxy] will give the player the ability to have enhanced night vision.

The entire island of Samsung Smart City in Fortnite is made up of elements that reference other Samsung products: buildings shaped like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, bridges inspired by the Galaxy Z Flip4, towers shaped like the new Galaxy Watch5 series of smartwatches. There, the S Pen is represented as a large obelisk and the new portable projector The Freestyle is a giant spotlight.

Discover how to access Smart City in Fortnite

From your Android smartphone:

Step 1: Go to fortnite.com/android from your Galaxy browser and tap on the Epic Games icon

Step 2: Download the “EpicGamesApp.apk” file

Step 3: Access your Galaxy downloads, tap on the file and then click “Install”

Step 4: Once you are done, open the app and tap on “Fortnite”

Step 5: Tap “install” and wait.

In addition to the Epic Games APK, you can also download Fortnite from your Galaxy Store.

From your computer:

Step 1: Go to epigames.com/fortnite

Step 2: Click Download in the top right corner of the screen

Step 3: Click on the PC icon

Step 4: At this point, you need to create an account. If you already have it, just log in

Step 5: Select the Windows version installer to start the download.

Step 6: After the installation is complete, you need to log in to Epic Games again.

Step 7 – Sign in with your account and type “Fortnite” if the game is not listed in the download options.

Step 8: Click “Install” and wait for the game to download. The process can be long depending on the speed of the Internet.

Do you already know Fortnite?

Copy the code 0029-9280-7737 and enter the adventure.