Salma Hayek supports her friend Angelina after scandal with Brad Pitt – Metro World News

Many times we think that the life of celebrities is calmer when you have everything at your fingertips, but in recent weeks Jolie has had to go through difficult circumstances.

Your oldest daughter, ZaharaHe began studying at the University of Spelman College of Atlanta and the actress accompanied her, but she was very sad to leave her daughter in what will be her new home. Later we find out that she is working on a recent movie and then the legal battles with her ex-husband, Brad Pittwhich have generated numerous headlines.

Salma’s Support

It is evident that Angelina Jolie is on a roller coaster of emotions and might need support. that’s exactly what she did Salma Hayek. In an interview with Deadline, he praised Jolie.

“It’s the best director with whom he has worked,” said the 55-year-old actress. Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir are the protagonists of Sin Sangre, a film directed by Angelina Joliewinner of two Oscars, three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Proud to work with Jolie

“I loved working with her; I enjoyed every second. It’s a difficult piece, but it was so delightful to come to work every day,” Hayek said. “She is a genius and I think this might be her best movie yet. She did an amazing job, really.”, and also said that for that reason she was so proud of this project with her.

Divorce: Pitt-Jolie

The former couple were making headlines on international websites and newspapers when they released details of their Freedom of Information Act claim against the FBI, in which Jolie said Brad Pitt “physically and mentally” abused her on a private flight. in 2016.

Before the publication of the details of the private flight, Brad’s agents said that Jolie is a vindictive woman.