Roman Reigns in “Young Rock”, how did Dwayne Johnson take it? There is a background

Former WWE Head Writer Brian Gewirtz revealed how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reacted to a specific moment in “Young Rock”, the series about his life. Gewirtz, who was one of the writers, discussed the scene in the fifth episode of the second season of “Young Rock”, in which a Roman Reigns as a child approaches Dwayne and tries to fight him in the living room.

The scene, extremely funny and curious (given that the child also exclaims “Acknowledge me!”), Has caused a lot of discussion in America, taking into account the expectations that many fans have about the possible dream match between Roman Reigns himself and The Rock in a future edition of WrestleMania. In case you’ve never seen the short segment, here it is:

Indeed, refusing the “match” with his cousin, the young The Rock in the series replies: “The world is not ready yet. Such a meeting can only take place at WrestleMania”. A full-fledged spoiler? Apparently not. “That joke came to me like this, by accident,” guaranteed Gewirtz in an interview with ‘WrestlingINC’ editor-in-chief Nick Hausman. “There were a lot of lines in there that had nothing to do with WrestleMania. We also knew it was a possibility, and anything could happen. But when it comes to WrestleMania, it doesn’t necessarily mean WWE in 2022 or 2023.” .

The Rock and his meeting with Roman Reigns on TV: his opinion

Gewirtz went on to say that he immediately sensed that the joke was both good and funny. He also confided his awareness of the fact that the joke in question would cause a sensation both among insiders and among ordinary wrestling fans. The most interesting thing, however, came when he spoke to The Rock himself.

“I remember that when the moment came for the joke, Dwayne confided that he did not know if that match will really happen.” universe of “Young Rock”. Then if they do, then we know they can include that little clip in the big promo they do before the match. So that’s okay either way. That’s how I see it. “

Gewirtz said that if WWE ever goes through with the much-talked-about match between The Rock and Roman Reigns already at WrestleMania 39, that is, next year, he’d love to get involved. He then recalled the last time he worked with Johnson in WWE, which happened during the premiere of SmackDown on FOX on October 4, 2019: “It was a promo with Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin. We met with Becky the night before, and then with both Becky and Baron the next day. So we set up the promo. “