Roblox: Get admin commands and list of best codes

Roblox is a fascinating platform where anything is possible. Best of all, we can download it for freealthough it is true that some Roblox games are paid (we can get them through Robux).

A great example is Sonic Speed ​​Simulator, one of the best games available on Roblox. In addition to playing, in Roblox we can also act as administrators and even modify aspects of each title.

How can we do it? well by admin commands, which can be accessed in a few minutes. We can even create our own commands.

If you don’t know what commands are and want to learn how to use them, here is a guide to Roblox: List of commands and how to get them for free. Please note that the platform is only available on Xbox, PC and mobile.

How to get admin commands and better codes

As it happens in other gaming platforms, Roblox has its own command console. Through these we can modify different aspects, as well as add objects and elements in each game.

Admin commands are available for free, though if you’re handy you can also create your own. Of course, for this you must get the administrator badge.

Any player can get admin badge 100% free. Of course, for this you will have to access from some specific games. All you have to do is join Roblox and become a contributor.

To do this, click Join us on the official Roblox website. Once you become an administrator, you can use the command console to use codes or even create them.

To start the Roblox command console you must type :cmds in the platform chat. If you have the admin pass or the HD Admin appyou will have no problem doing it.

List of best commands

:Fire – Starts a fire

:Unfire – Put out fire

:Jump – Jump with your character

:Kill – Kill character

:Loopkill – Kill your character continuously

:ff – Create a shield

:Unff – Remove shield

:Sparkles – Activate the brightness of the player

:Unsparkles – Turns off the brightness of the player

:Smoke – Generate smoke on your character

:Unsmoke – Remove smoke

:Bighead – Makes your character’s head bigger

:Minihead – Makes your character’s head smaller

:Normal head – Restore normal head size

:Sit – Sit the character

:Trip – Makes your character travel

:Admin – Allows characters to use the command console

:Unadmin – Block other characters from accessing the command console

:Visible – The character becomes visible

:Invisible – The character becomes invisible

:God Mode – God Mode

:UnGod Mode – Remove God mode

:Kick – kick a player

:Fix – Fix a wrong command

:Jail – Put a player in jail

:Unjail – Get the player out of jail

:Respawn – Resurrect a character

:Givetools – Give the Roblox Starter Pack tools to a player

:Remove tools – Remove tools from Roblox Starter Pack

:Zombify – Turns the player into a zombie

:Freeze – Freeze a player

:Explode – Makes the player explode

:Merge – Allows one player to control another

:Control – Gives you control over another player

These are the best free commands you can use in roblox. Remember that you can only use them if you are an administrator, either through Robux or with HD Admin.

