Rihanna wears super eccentric boots

Rihanna surprises with XL boots in New York

Rihanna gave us all the fashion inspo that we needed for a super casual dinner. And it is that the singer attended the restaurant emilio ballato in New York and I bet on wearing a printed Raf Simons shirt with a denim miniskirt.

But what stole all eyes were her boots with which she complemented her outfit, as it is a silhouette that we had not seen recently.

Riri added these tall boots to her look.

(©Getty Images/1414570290)



These are extravagant XXL boots that belong to the Spring/Summer 2023 collection of Y/ Project. Seeing that Rihanna is wearing them, we have no doubt that they will be a viral silhouette, since unlike the thigh high, They are not tight to the leg, quite the opposite. These boots gave an urban style to his look, which he complemented with accessories that he normally wears: black sunglasses and lots and lots of jewelry.

Thigh high boots from Y/Project.

(yproject.fr)



Although they are an eccentric shoe that could even be difficult to combine, Rihanna introduced this silhouette with all her style, and the oversize shirt, short skirt and disruptive shoes are part of her signature.