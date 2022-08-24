Rihanna Rocks Navy Sweater And Checkered Pants While Hanging Out With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna was the epitome of cool when she stepped out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Diamonds singer wore a shimmery navy blue sports top and plaid pants as she headed inside an office building wearing her white sunglasses.

The outing comes less than a week after A$AP, 33, pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a firearm in Los Angeles.

As usual, Rihanna looked effortlessly chic.

She was carrying a snake print bag with bamboo handles and walking comfortably but fashionable in Adidas sneakers.

Her hair, styled in loose romantic waves and parted in the center, billowed down to her waist.

She accentuated her naturally dazzling complexion with a generous coat of lip gloss and bronzer blush.

A$AP also looked sharp in a white t-shirt, blue Gucci pants, and chunky sneakers. He completed the look with a black New York Yankees cap.

In May, Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child together, a baby boy whose name has yet to be revealed.

An informed source told People at the moment that the two stars have ‘adjusted’ to being a mother and a father, but ‘are doing very well’.

“Her baby is healthy and Rihanna is in awe of him,” the source explained, adding, “Rihanna barely leaves his side.” She is a fantastic mom.

When Rihanna isn’t raising her son, she’s been busy with her popular Fenty Beauty line. The range has just announced an exciting new collaboration with art collective MSCHF, a ketchup-themed make-up line.

According to the Ketchup or Makeup website, the product “includes 6 packets each containing Ketchup or Gloss Bomb by Fenty Beauty.” It sells for $25.

Fenty Beauty promoted the collaboration on its Instagram account, posting photos of a model smearing ketchup on her lips with potato chips and touching up her pout with red glitter.

‘New release with @mschf. Ketchup or makeup? the subtitle said.

Meanwhile, A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has found himself in legal trouble. Last week, the rapper pleaded not guilty to a 2021 confrontation in Hollywood.

Prosecutors accused him of pulling out a gun and firing it twice in the direction of a former friend during an argument in Hollywood in November 2021.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and was allowed back in court on Nov. 2.

The Superior Court of Los Angeles, Victoria B. Wilson, convenient for the rapper to stay away from his former friend, fellow rapper Terell Ephron, whose stage name is ASAP Relli and who was a member with Rocky in the rap group ASAP Mob that It started in Harlem in 2006.

Mayers and two other men fled after he fired the gun, police said.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee was first arrested in the incident at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, after a vacation with his partner Rihanna, and was released on bail the same day.

A member of the Harlem hip hop collective A$AP Mob, A$AP Rocky first made his mark in music with the single ‘Peso’ in 2011. His 2013 debut album ‘Long. To live. A$AP’ hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did its 2015 follow-up, ‘At. Length. Of last month. A$AP.’

Mayers, charged with two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, faces up to four years in prison on each count if convicted.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon thought the charges were serious enough to push for a felony, rather than a misdemeanor, which would have meant only a maximum of one year in jail on each count.

“Firing a gun in a public place is a serious crime that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said after announcing the charges.

“My office conducted a thorough review, not the evidence in this case, and a lengthy one that added a special firearm charge was warranted.”

Prosecutors say that during the argument, Mayers pointed the gun at Ephron and then fired twice at him, injuring his hand.

Ephron also recently filed a Los Angeles civil assault and battery lawsuit against Mayers in which his attorneys say Mayers “pulled a gun and deliberately pointed it in (Ephron’s) direction and fired multiple shots.”

Adding that Ephron was “in fear for his life,” the lawsuit says Ephron was “struck by projectiles/bullet fragments” causing injuries that required medical attention.