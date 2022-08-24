Rihanna hides pregnancy in new ASAP video

MEXICO CITY.- In case anyone still had any doubts, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed their good relationship with the appearance of the rapper’s new video clip, in which the singer is the protagonist hiding her pregnancy, but using archive material for some of the sequences.

In “DMB”, the title of the song, the life of a couple who falls into excesses, drugs and violence is recreated, but in the end they overcome everything and get married.

In mid-April, an influencer circulated the version of a separation of the singers, due to his infidelity with a dressmaker from Rihanna’s company, which was denied by the latter and, shortly after, by the information generator himself. .

At that time, neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky made any comment, simply going on with their lives.

The video clip for “DMB” records, after two days of being released, nearly 7 million views and around 20 thousand comments, several of which congratulate the couple.

“This video definitely made me shed a tear, they really love each other. True love comes between the best of friends,” said user Clemy.

“Rihanna elevates anything where she is,” wrote someone identified as Xavier.

“Here are two people who complement each other, I’m obsessed with this song and the visual, it’s the hundredth time I watch it,” said Charli Terri.

Rihanna repeats patterns with toxic courtships

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky met in 2012, but it wasn’t until later that they started a romance. This afternoon the interpreter uploaded a series of photos to her Instagram account showing her happy pregnancy.

In the video, one of the final sequences is a close-up of their faces in profile giving each other a kiss, which Rihanna uploaded to her social network, pointing out how good these signs of affection were.