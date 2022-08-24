Rihanna baffles her fans with a makeup line in which ketchup is the main character – Music

A Rihanna little can be questioned. To his already successful career in music we must add the impressive fortune that he has amassed thanks to his company FENTY BEAUTY, managing to become one of the richest women in the world. And since the company does not run alone, the singer has decided to take a short break during her maternity leave to attend to some little matters that will ensure that her coffers continue to grow without measure.

The fact is that the businesswoman has just launched a line of products inspired by the effect and color of ketchup. Yes, that red sauce that we add to French fries and to any food worth its salt to give it a touch of its authentic flavor. The fact is that only she – who is capable of setting a trend in almost any field – is going to be able to sneak makeup that simulates ketchup and to achieve this she has decided to launch a controversial campaign.

“Ketchup or makeup?” that is the claim that it uses to launch boxes of its product that may or may not contain it, because the idea is that in some of the bags it contains there is real ketchup. It’s about a packaging that keeps six packages inside that can contain either ketchup or lip gloss, which is what this product really is.

Of course, you can already imagine the reaction of their fans, who are really confused by this commercial initiative, who are commenting on the harsh reality through social networks, that you may end up spending 25 dollars on the brand of Rihanna so that what you probably get is a sad bag of ketchup.

No kidding: Here you can end up with a gorgeous deep red lip gloss or all lips full of ketchup: “Who is going to spend their money to end up buying ketchup?”wrote one of the 429 million followers of the singer on Instagram, who questioned the campaign as a real tease for fans.

Others blamed him for being more dedicated to his business than to his new songs: “Literally Everything But Music”, but the truth is that the one from Barbados has been preparing her long-awaited album. She has been making us wait since 2016 and most likely we will have to do it a little longer after she has brought her little girl into this world.

At only 34 years old, Rihanna She is considered a true social icon, before and after her pregnancy. She has never had to prove anything, since her beauty is innate, however she has shown us that she can go as she pleases during pregnancy without anyone questioning her style, and even less so now that she has managed to create her own beauty emporium. any.

However, as she continues her artistic career and expands her makeup business, Rihanna has other concerns, as the father of her son, the rapper A$AP Rocky, is formally accused of participating in a public shooting on the streets of Los Angeles. How will this soap opera end?