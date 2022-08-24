Right to abortion in danger? In Italy as in the US the stars are mobilizing. From Spielberg to Chiara Ferragni, who denounces the situation in the Marche

For many the resurgence in the Marche region it is just a laboratory of what could happen if the center-right came to power on September 25th. If for his part Giorgia Meloni, leader of Brothers of Italy and possible future prime minister, said that abolishing abortion is not on his agenda, there is still concern about the conservative policies that he could apply: in his program, also shared with Lega and Forza Italia, there is clearly talk of a “birth support plan”, an expression that underlies an increase in subsidies for women who choose to have children rather than give them up. Hence the concern of Ferragni, who on her Instagram invites you to vote according to conscience: “Now is our time to take action and make sure these things don’t happen.”

The scenario in Italy

In general, in our country the voluntary interruption of pregnancy is a right almost taken for granted and guaranteed but which in fact is increasingly questioned. Since it was approved in 1978, the so-called law 194 – which according to many should in any case be reformed in its most incomplete and now dated aspects – has made abortion legal by introducing, however, also theconscientious objection, or the free choice of health professionals not to practice it. Italy has one of the lowest rates at international level as regards the termination of pregnancy (5.4 per thousand women between 15 and 49 years), but this is heavily influenced by the abstention of part of doctors and related. According to the latest survey by the Ministry of Health, in 2020 he presented a conscientious objection 64.6% of gynecologists, 44.6% of anesthetists and 36.2% of paramedics. In some regions, such as Molise, there are practically no more non-objecting doctors and the same goes for many hospitals around the peninsula.

Although there are no specific objectives to remove it, in short, the right to abortion is something extremely fragile in our political-social order, with the risk that legislative interventions could give rise to chain reactions. Moreover, the latest public utterances by Giorgia Meloni are also a cause for concern: the publication of her on her social networks of the full video of a sexual assault, to denounce the abuser, did nothing but publicly pillory the victim of the violence, but the political leader – despite the girl in the video was eventually recognized – said she had nothing to apologize for. Also, in the past few days, you have defined how “Juvenile deviances” phenomena such as self-harm, obesity and anorexia, to be “straightened out” with culture and sport. Speeches that may not make those who suffer from them feel protected and understood and that cause concern about the future of Italy.