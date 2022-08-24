reveal new photo of Ben Affleck after his wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of the most famous couples in the 2000s. They met during the filming of the movie thorny love and shortly after they made their relationship public, in which they were seen to be very loving.

Also, in 2003 they announced that they were going to get married, but, surprisingly, that same year they postponed the wedding, and in 2004 they assured that they had ended their relationship.

Each one continued his life with other couples; Affleck married actress Jennifer Gardner, with whom he had three children. For her part, JLo was married to singer Marc Antony and they had two children; shortly after she separated and had a relationship with former baseball player Alex Rodríguez.

Now, in 2022, Affleck and JLo surprised the world with the news of their love reunion. Images of the two began to circulate on social networks and the media, until they themselves made their love relationship public.

More than a decade later, the couple, she 53 and his 50, decided to make a reality the commitment that had been on hold since 2003; they were initially married in Las Vegas, in an intimate and private wedding.

In that order of ideas, last weekend the couple reaffirmed their relationship at a second wedding that was held in a luxurious 35-hectare estate that the actor has facing the sea, in the state of Georgia, in the southeastern United States.

Those attending the three-day ceremony included Affleck’s longtime friend Matt Damon and director Kevin Smith, the magazine reported. People. The guests dressed in white, while Lopez wore a Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, according to ‘FoxNews’.

Images posted by the celebrity gossip site ahead of the wedding showed that seating for the dinner was arranged on what appeared to be a large covered dock, with a substantial-sized fireworks launch floating nearby.

However, in the last few hours a photograph of the interpreter of Batmanin which he is seen very exhausted, about to fall asleep, causing all kinds of comments on social networks. The actor was photographed when he went to the airport in the company of his private driver.

It is worth mentioning that Affleck, on different occasions, has been teased for his apparent exhaustion after resuming the relationship with JLo. For example, on his honeymoon the actor was caught by a paparazzi while he slept on his yacht. On another occasion, he looks quite tired while walking with the singer.

For now, with the wedding of Affleck and López, the rumors that circulated recently of an alleged separation, which was actually more a work issue and not due to couple problems, are denied.

In the midst of the confusion that arose among social network users related to rumors of a “separation”, international portals shared details of the moment that both actors live in their relationship. As revealed, by mutual agreement, the artists decided to separate for a few days to strengthen the sentimental bond they created and thus miss each other more.

According to what came to light in the press, this idea arose in the spouses as an extra help within their marriage, giving space for their projects and activities, without affecting the chemistry they have built since they gave each other the second chance. .

Among the details that were mentioned, Affleck and López opted for this alternative to also focus on their artistic and professional careers, grow even more in economic matters and preserve the touch of a courtship, where those involved generate expectations in the meetings that are planned and desired.

Finally, a source close to the couple gave statements to Hollywood Life, explaining that the decision of the celebrities is based on “not letting lose the magic” that exists in relationships. The purpose is to “miss each other more” and strengthen the connection at a distance in a positive way.

*With information from AFP.