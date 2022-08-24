price and official launch in Mexico of the Volkswagen sedan that adds more equipment for this year

Just at the beginning of the year, Volkswagen announced the arrival of the 2022 Jetta in Mexico; Today, seven months later, the model-year 2023 of his popular sedan is already in the country with slight changes in the equipment of the different levels.

The versions are the same as in 2022: Trendline, Comfortline, Sportline and the sports version GLI. However, there are no changes to the exterior compared to the 2022 model, since the same previous changes are maintained in the grille, bumpers and wheels.

There are also no changes in the engine, because Jetta 2023 stays with him 1.4-liter turbocharged engine 150 hp and 184 lb-ft, with a six-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission in the first three trim levels. The version trend linethe input, is also available in manual box.

In the case of the GLI version, the most powerful, there is a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine 230 hp and 258 lb-ft, with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.





New in the 2023 Jetta

For this 2023, the novelties arrive in the facilities, because now several technological and comfort amenities are added. For example, from version comfort line there is already fatigue detector.

In the case of the version sport line the adaptive cruise control (ACC), Forward Collision Assist with emergency brake and the BEATS sound system with Subwoofer are added. This is the most equipped version.





And, for the sports version, the GLIthis time the function is added Self Holdwhich keeps the vehicle completely stopped until you press the accelerator.

Price and availability

The Jetta 2023 is now available for direct booking at Volkswagen dealerships with a price from 389,990 pesos for the Trendline version, 444,990 pesos for the Comfortline, 519,990 pesos for the Sportline and 605,990 pesos for the GLI.