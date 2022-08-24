Premieres: review of “Nope!”, by Jordan Peele





«It’s a cloud, there’s no doubt

It moves like a cloud

It’s the color of clouds

light as a cloud

Like the clouds… indecisive

there would be no reason to lock her up

Like a cloud in a wire cage.

And yet I did

I caught a cloud

In a wire cage

And here you are, captive cloud

In my mind”.

(“It’s a cloud, there’s no doubt”, Vox Dei)

The image is forceful, brutal. On the recording set of a sitcom, whose dialogues begin nope! and for the first time using the title as an enigmatic reference, a bloodied monkey sits after what appears to have been a massacre. Beside him there are thrown objects, a gallery that people left while a poster asks for applause and the legs of a woman, which can be seen behind a sofa. Later we will see the complete scene –this event has a before and after–, but the presence of the animal, defiant as a villain (or perhaps hero) of PLANET OF THE APESis enough to introduce the viewer to a device that seems dangerous.

In nope!his third feature film, the director of FLEES! Y US makes another one of those combinations of genres to which we are already accustomed. The fantasy (or science fiction) element is present, as is the horror, but what appears here in a new way is something similar to the western. Or, at least, to show us a world and a series of characters that make the codes of the West their professional way of life. With thematic and formal echoes of Steven Spielberg classics (such as CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND, WAR OF THE WORLDS or its produced POLTERGEIST), from the side more hawksian by John Carpenter (there is a ASSAULT ON PRECINCT 13 and a ENIGMA FROM ANOTHER WORLD hidden around here) and, more specifically, the M. Night Shyamalan of SIGNS, Peele’s film is presented as an analytical rereading of the codes and traditions of those films. In other words: perhaps it is a film that does not have the effectiveness, in terms of impact and horror, of those classics, but it is one that invites us to think about everything that surrounds those conventions, those universes and those fears.

Analytical filmmaker if there is one –without being experimental–, Peele accustomed us in his previous films to operating on the subtext in a way that is not usual in Hollywood. His cinema is concerned as much with the whys and wherefores of certain situations as with the text itself, with the story that he is telling us. And progressively his films have become more elusive, complex, difficult to interpret in a traditional way, as perhaps one could do in FLEES!, which was a kind of thesis on systemic racism. Yes US it already presented a game of doubles and mirrors with seemingly endless ranges (as happens when one stands in the middle between two facing mirrors), nope! it seems to open up even more, going from the racial to the cosmic, from popular culture to, if you will, the ecological. As a popular cartoon character would say: «To infinity and beyond”.

Here the most obvious connection between the suspense thriller that is presented and the universe in which the characters live is something that we could call “the world of entertainment”, meaning cinema, television and even amusement park attractions. . In fact, one of the first images of nope! are the series of photographs taken by Eadweard Muybridge, in the 19th century, and exhibited through the so-called Zoopraxiscope, a technology created in 1879 and considered one of the forerunners of cinema. The reason? That first “cinematic” image is of a black man on horseback, perhaps the closest thing to the first moving-image show. And also, like the image of the sitcom from the beginning, a potential first case of exploitation.

OJ Haywood (yes, he calls himself OJ, after Simpson) is dedicated to training horses to participate in movies, commercials or television programs. He has a ranch in the middle of the desert (Agua Dulce, the town where they live, is only an hour from Los Angeles but it looks like a lunar landscape) and he works there with his nice and smiling sister Emerald (Keke Palmer). . They both claim to be descendants of that horseman from Muybridge, but that is a somewhat dubious claim. The taciturn OJ (played by Daniel Kaluuya) was a direct witness to the death of his father, Otis (Keith David, a reference in Carpenter’s cinema) due to an inexplicable event. While they were training one of their horses (the film is divided into episodes named after each of those animals), strange, pointed objects began to fall from the sky, one of them stabbing into the veteran rancher’s head, who died. shortly after.

Shortly after we see the pair of brothers with one of their horses waiting to make it “act” in a scene. Despite OJ’s warnings, upon an unexpected reflection, the horse is violently altered, something that had also happened in the previous “heavenly” episode. It is clear that something strange is happening in the environment and everything seems to indicate that the animals are the first to realize it. But soon humans too. Bah, OJ and Emerald, since in the best Shyamalan style, rarely!nope! He’s leaving the Haywood ranch. And then, as in the biblical prophecy that opens the film (a verse about Nineveh from the Book of Nahum that predicts the fall of the Assyrian Empire at the hands of Jehovah and that closes with the threat of «turn the city into a spectacle«), the sky will begin to fall on the Earth. Or, perhaps, about Hollywood.

It is better not to tell too much about the mysteries, intrigues, characters and curiosities that will appear throughout nope!. What you need to know is that it will be presented as an attempt by these brothers (and a couple of somewhat extravagant collaborators) to understand what this celestial threat is that persecutes them, affects animals and ends up wreaking havoc in a nearby place armed by Jupe (Steven Yeun, whose character connects with another subplot of the story) using the cruelest ways of the culture of the show. They will also try to make money with the ship? creature?, filming it. And, if they can, they will try to find a way to stop it. It is not, in the way spielbergian, a friendly alien. It is not either, in the way catastrophe cinema, an alien invasion. It is something more disturbing and initially indecipherable, something similar to what the lyrics of the Vox Dei classic quoted at the beginning say, coincidentally a band that has made a career with biblical themes.

nope! he wonders all the time the meaning of that allegorical threat but that does not run against suspense and terror, nor does it transform the characters into analysts or commentators of their events. Although it is true that the springs of the genre are not as prominent as in his previous films, here too Peele builds scenarios of tension and horror crossed by empty spaces and the Hitchcockian impossibility of hiding from a threat that comes from above. It’s about an improvised team (one of them is… director of photography) with a ditto machinery and without much idea of ​​what is threatening them or how to literally get rid of it. Not looking at it may be an option. Attacking him in unexpected ways, another. Perhaps even reciting the words of a nursery rhyme ends up being an option. All’s fair in the world according to Peele.

The clearest thing about this suggestive and enigmatic, yes, show, is that it is a side criticism of the exploitation, cruelty and even racism of Hollywood using the elements that make that cinema the most famous and consumable in the whole world. planet. Seeing the contradictions in the entertainment industry doesn’t stop Peele from using those mechanisms to his advantage. Like a revisionist western with elements of science fiction, his nope! («nope«, the title in English, is a light way, if you will, of saying no, that one can also refuse to consume what is sold to him) works like his other films, bringing to the fore that other violence that is implicit in the modes of mass cinema. The entertainment of some is, many times, the suffering of others.



