Pink Floyd, the band’s catalog for sale for 500 million dollars

US private equity group Blackstone wants to buy the catalog of Pink Floyd. He writes it on Financial Timeswhose estimates give the band’s musical rights a value of about half a billion dollars.

The acquisition group would have reached the agreement thanks to the intermediation of Hipgnosis Song Management, the company founded by the former manager of Elton John, Merck Mercuriadis, in which Blackstone now owns a majority stake.

A colossus of music catalogs

Blackstone created Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a billion dollar fund, after buying HSM last year. So far HSC has bought $ 341 million in catalogs from such well-known artists as Leonard Cohen, Justin Timberlake, Nile Rodgers, Nelly Furtado.

The $ 500 million deal

Again according to the FT, the Pink Floyd deal may be worth more than all of HSC’s current holdings combined. The agreement could be reached within a few weeks: the British band is selling both the copyright of the songs and the recordings for a total value of around 400 million pounds. Pink Floyd will join other stars like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Paul SimonStephen Stills and others who have decided to sell the rights to their catalogs for amounts ranging between 300 and 500 million dollars.

The band and the fund have not commented on the news at the moment.