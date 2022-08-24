Paula Abdul runs barefoot to the musical in Midtown; Beyonce arrives in a limo

Ads

This is gross “Straight Up”.

Paula Abdul was seen running through Midtown on Saturday night, barefoot.

We were told that the former “American Idol” judge was late for “MJ: The Musical”. So she took off her heels and threw herself down 52nd Street in a stimulating, if unsanitary, offer to catch the curtain at the Neil Simon Theater.

We will wait with bated breath to find out which of our most virulent homegrown communicable diseases will develop in the coming weeks.

And with polio back on the menu, let’s really hope for its sake that Michael Jackson’s jukebox musical has lived up to its critical acclaim.

According to a spy, Abdul “arrived at his seat a few seconds before the curtain rose”.

In the meantime, we are told that Beyoncé and Jay-Z arrived with their children for the same performance, all wearing shoes.

Beyonce, Jay Z and their children were pushed out in a waiting car just before the house lights came back on.

In fact, the unabashed couple intentionally showed up late so they could be taken into the auditorium in the dark so as not to create a scene.

We were told that all three stars stood up at the end of “Thriller” and Abdul was heard shouting, “You killed him!” to Tony-winning star Myles Frost.

A friend took a picture of Abdul running for it.callitodeh / Instagram

Sources say that after the show, Bey, Jay and the family were rushed from security into a waiting SUV, while an excited Abdul spent time hugging and talking to each cast member.

The “Ain’t Never Gonna Give You Up” singer has a deep history with the King of Pop and his family.

She was discovered by the Jacksons while she was chief choreographer for the Laker Girls and they hired her to chart the moves for Janet Jackson’s videos.

Abdul then choreographed Michael’s Victory Tour in the early 1980s.

Madonna also recently went to see the Broadway show, which tells the story of the troubled singer’s preparations for his legendary Dangerous tour in 1992.

