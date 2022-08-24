Only Murders In The Building 3: release, plot and cast

Only Murders In The Building 3 will be there

It will do Only Murders In The Building 3. On July 11, Hulu, the streaming platform that commissioned and distributes the series in the United States, broke the delay about the future of the series by announcing that the third season is officially in the works.

The news came about two weeks after the debut of the first episodes of the second season, which ended on August 23 on Disney + in our country. The renewal of the series did not surprise, since OMITB – with its debut – marked the best debut for an original comedy series on the Hulu platform.

When Only Murders In The Building 3 comes out

Let’s talk about the release. Both seasons of the series have – so far – debuted in the summer. For this reason it is our hypothesis that the debut of season 3 will remain in the summer months, between June and August of next year. 2023 should therefore be the release year of OMITB 3, even if a specific date has not yet been set. We imagine that filming will kick off in the fall or – at the latest – at the beginning of winter. We look forward to an official announcement from 20th Century Television.

Only Murders In The Building 3 plot

In the third season of the smash hit Hulu comedy, Charles (Steve Martin, The father of the bride), Oliver (Martin Short, The Morning Show) and Mabel (Selena Gomez, The dead don’t die) will be grappling with another murder case. The three protagonists will once again find themselves having to unmask a murderer relying on their – questionable but effective – investigative skills.

How Only Murders In The Building 2 ends

Who killed Bunny Folger? In the second season finale available from August 23, it is revealed that the killer is Becky Butler or Poppy, Cinda Canning’s assistant. The episode then takes a year forward: on the opening night of Oliver’s play, Benn Glenroy (played by Paul Rudd) falls and dies under mysterious circumstances. Mabel is sitting in the theater with Oliver, Lucy and Joy (Alice’s absence does not go unnoticed).

Cast of Only Murders In The Building 3, actors and characters

The cast of the series consists of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Amy Ryan, Cara Delevigne, Adina Verson, Vanessa Aspillaga, Tina Fey, Jackie Hoffman, Jayne Houdyshell, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Michael Rapaport, Christine Ko, Ariel Shafir, Zoe Colletti, Shirley MaClaine and Andrea Martin also appear in the second season. Guest stars include Jane Lynch, Amy Schumer, Mark Consuelos and Paul Rudd.

Only Murders In The Building 3 episodes, how many are there

For the third season we expect another ten episodes. The show was born from co-creators and screenwriters Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman are executive producers along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, the creator of This Is Us Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Only Murders In The Building 3 trailer, does it already exist?

We currently don’t know when the third season trailer will be released. Not having yet a date for the start of filming, it is still early to see a video preview of the new episodes. Trailers usually debut about two months before the debut of a series or season, first with a teaser and then with a more full-bodied trailer. We imagine that Disney adopts the same strategy for the next episodes; for this reason we imagine that a first teaser of OMITB 3 debuts in the course of next spring. In the meantime, the trailer for the second season is available at the opening of the post.

Only Murders In The Building 3 in streaming, where to see it

Streamed, the TV series is available on Star, Disney + ‘s general entertainment brand, internationally. A completely different matter must be made for the United States, where OMITB is an original Hulu series. Season 3, subject to location changes, will continue to be distributed by Hulu at home and Disney + outside the United States, respectively.