One of Samsung’s most popular smartphones drops to its lowest historical price on Amazon Mexico

This week Samsung announced that its new folding phones, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 would finally arrive in Mexico. the presale will start on September 25, 2022 and they will have a free wireless charger if we register, additional discounts on products and even a round domestic flight to go wherever you want.

If what you are looking for is a more traditional but powerful phone with good connectivity, then this Galaxy S20 FE 5G is for you. One of Samsung’s most popular smartphones that cost 13,999 pesos at launch, you can find it now at amazon mexico for only 8,896 pesos.





Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at a discount on Amazon Mexico

This product is sold by a third party, but shipped by Amazon Mexico, for which it has free deliveries for all users Y next day shipping if you have an Amazon Prime membership. You can also choose to buy it for six months without interest and add damage coverage for up to two years if you wish.

The Galaxy S20 FE has a 6.5-inch Super Amoled display with Full HD+ resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. He is accompanied by a Snapdragon 865 5G with Adreno 650 GPU and Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 as operating system.

The configuration of this smartphone is 6GB for RAM Y 128GB for storage. It also incorporates a triple camera with a 12-megapixel main lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, accompanied by a led flash and a front camera of 32 megapixels for selfies.

This smartphone also has HDR 10+ on the screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and IP68 dust and water resistance. Regarding the battery, it achieves a good autonomy thanks to the 4500mAh and although it lacks a headphone jack, it has a very good stereo sound.

Undoubtedly one of the most recommended phones from the South Korean manufacturer, which despite being a relaunch of the original 2020 smartphone, improves and adds good hardware and software. This phone is only available in purple.





