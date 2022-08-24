Not Tito Nieves, that’s here in Veracruz! Salsero confuses Boca del Río with the United States – El Sol de Córdoba

The growth in Veracruz has been evident over time, but there are people who are so amazed by the advances in infrastructure that they confuse even international artists, Do not you believe it? Well, there is evidence.

Social networks do not forgive and this time it was the turn of the Puerto Rican salsa singer Tito Nievesafter confusing the avenues of Boca del Río in Veracruz with those of the United States.

Singer is confused and in networks he was the target of laughter

“Happy weekend family! Enjoy and have a great time.”

It is read in the post from his official Facebook profile of the singer, and although he does not mention it, the salsero put in his location the United States of Americadespite the fact that below you can clearly see a Veracruz taxi.

“Nooo titoooo that’s here in Veracruz HAHAHAHAHAHA” commented the creator of videos Salsaboritmo.

“What a beautiful photo on the friendship bridge of Plaza Las Américas in Boca Del Río, Veracruz” clarified the singer Isaí Silva.

On the other hand, the EF Il profile explained that this photo was from his recent participation in the Salsa Fest: “Beautiful photo in Boca del Río, Veracruz from your last visit at Salsa Fest.”

Confusion or presumption: Artists take advantage of their networks to share dubious photos

This wouldn’t be the first time that an artist gets confused in the photos that he uploads to his social networks, and although sometimes the confusion can be noticed, and even a finger error when labeling a location, there are others that are very evident that it is about wanting to confuse his followers with fake photos.

LUCÍA MÉNDEZ AND HER PASSAGE THROUGH THE “RED CARPET”

2013 meant for Lucia Mendez a year of achievements, so the Mexican diva wanted to show her followers how far she had come in her career, it was through the social network Twitter that Lucía proudly said that she was invited to the Film Festival in Venice.

That day the actress was posting a series of tweets that talked about the event and her time on the red carpet and assuring “being the only Latina”Until that moment, things were not looking good and to end his unfortunate intervention, he decided to upload a photo next to the director Alfonso Cuaron and of George Clooneywho were there to promote “Gravity”.

It didn’t take long for users to notice that the photo had its “touch-ups” to the point of putting the actress in the middle of these two stars, in an obvious tricked photo.

Not being enough to upload a photo of that magnitude, the actress’s account responded to a comment that assured that the image had Photoshop, “How great is envy, Darling. Only Latina on Red Carpet in Venice”and it is mentioned “the account of the actresssince Lucía Méndez herself had to go out and clarify that she was not the one in charge of her accounts and was not aware of what had happened and tweets and replies were deletedleaving in evidence only captures.

“DON’T HELP ME”: VERÓNICA CASTRO AND HER BROTHER “EL GÜERO”

On the other hand, his “rival” Veronica Castro who is considered one of the most beautiful faces that Mexican television has had, has also wanted to show off her beauty and thanks to new technologies, to erase or cover those “imperfections” of the face only a small filter is enough and that’s it.

Although we all seek not to abuse the filters so as not to be discovered, there are other people who do not see those “tricks” necessary to look good or simply accept themselves as they are to occupy them, unfortunately the lack of communication can be reflected when both personalities meet they take a photo together and post them on their social networks.

Such is the case of the Mexican actress and her brother “El Guero” Castrowho, demonstrating their love, decided to take a photo on their birthday and each uploaded it to their Instagram profile, only Verónica with a filter and the Televisa producer without.

Users were amazed after Christian Castro’s mother appeared with her brother with an enviable complexion for some people of the same age in her account @vrocastroficial.

For his part, José Alberto did not want to resort to filters and decided to share the same image with his sister through his account @elgueromex.

Given the obvious difference, “La Vero” took the comments with humor and clarified:

“Well, I’ve even paid for my filter and I like it with a filter, but if you like it without a filter you can look at my brother’s, he likes it without a filter. So they don’t get angry because he hurts “.