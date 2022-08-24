No milk! Guava atole, this homemade drink is delicious on cold days

The Guava atole it is delicious and it is a preparation that you can do with or no milk to prepare it to the full taste of each person, and either of the two can be so exquisite to enjoy a homemade drink warm to enjoy in the cold days.

On this occasion the chef Israel Aretxiga (@israelaretxiga) in his participation in the radio program of SErgio Sarmiento and Lupita Juarez shared a rich recipe to make a delicious homemade porridge and having a flavor option that can be made in a matter of minutes, after having the ingredients ready and following a couple of extremely simple steps.

Related news

Follow this recipe and enjoy a warm guava atole without milk (of course, if you are a fan of this type of preparation with this dairy you can substitute water for milk) and check why this beverage It is the ideal to flavor the days cloudy with that cold that can only be controlled by means of a rich taste.

Related news

Ingredients:

3 cups of water

1 cinnamon stick

1 cup of pulp guava

Piloncillo or sugar to sweeten

4 tbsp. of corn dough

Preparation

Heat 2 cups of water with the cinnamon stick and piloncillo or sugar to sweeten. Cover and boil 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, blend the pulp guava with the dough and the rest of the water.

Lower the heat, remove the cinnamon from the pot and gradually add the pulp to the dough, stirring constantly to prevent it from sticking.

Cook over medium heat until it takes the desired consistency, mix continuously and serve.

Enjoy a delicious Guava atole!