Nicole Kidman sweeps after showing off her muscular biceps

If there is an artist who is always on everyone’s lips, she is Nicole Kidman. The actress has a great experience and career, however, she usually finds a way to attract attention and surprise their fans.

Having turned 55 two months ago, the protagonist of Moulin Rouge has been the magazine cover image perfect. Beyond the glamour, elegance and subtlety to which we are accustomed, the artist has opted for a little-known profile of her: his hobby of bodybuilding.

In the pictures, taken by the photographer ZhongLinshe is seen with long asymmetrical red hair and very marked biceps, quadriceps and abs. In addition, she accompanies it with a very short Glenn Martens top and a Diesel skirt that allow not to miss a single detail of her muscles.

The publication, which is a preview of the September issue, bears the phrase: “We celebrate Nicole Kidman. The perfect icon.”

The magazine has also posted several of the photos of the session that they took and in which it is shown that it really is the icon that many want to aspire to.

The networks burn with this pose

Quickly, social media has gone crazy with this image of the actress and they have not stopped sharing their surprise at seeing her so muscular. “Please the ABDOMEN of Nicole Kidman with 55 years. DEAD”, exclaimed one.

“Nicole Kidman could put a putazo on me and I would appreciate it,” another wrote.