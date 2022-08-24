New short haircuts antiage summer 2022, the pixie cut by Emma Watson and the boyish crop are in vogue

THE cuts hair short trendy in this one summer 2022 there are so many and in particular you can take inspiration from pixie cut sported by Emma Watson. This hairstyle is perfect for making the face much more youthful. Then they can not miss the boyish crop and the cool kid mullet. Now is the time to discover all the latest trends.

News short hair cuts antiage summer 2022

Emma Watson renewed her look and made a nice one pixie cut. On the hair there are scales and this turns out to be long on the back and near the ears. To embellish the cut, the actress paired a short, even fringe. As for the styling, Emma opted for a disheveled fold. This hair is ideal for having a very fresh and above all modern style. The pixie cut is the right proposal to consider in this one summer 2022.

Anti-aging short cuts trends summer 2022

In the coming months, not even the boyish crop. For those unfamiliar with it, this is a grown up pixie. On the boyish crop there are some strings and these give a nice movement and texture to the hair. The maintenance of this cut is really very simple and can be chosen by women who are very busy with work and family. On the hair in question you can create a wavy and very soft styling. Instead the bi-bob it is a very jaunty bob. On the hair you can create a full fringe that touches the eyebrows and this can be worn open or sideways.

The summer 2022 anti-aging hairstyles continue

The new cool kid mullet it is a longer cut at the nape of the neck and shorter at the top of the head. This is the evolution of the iconic mullet, and is perfect for having a very original look. The micro pixie is a super short cut and very easy to wear. A very voluminous and irresistible fold can be created on this hair. The micro pixie can be paired with a new hair shade, such as chocolate, caramel and platinum blonde. The right time to make a new one cut from hair has finally arrived.