Netflix: what are the premieres this week in Argentina

The platform Netflix premieres this week several titles of series, movies and documentaries, among which are counted “The Figo Case”, about the controversial signing of former player Luis Figo to Real Madrid, in 2000, and “Live without fear”, that unravels what happened to John McAfee, inventor of an antivirus that bears his name, who was found dead in his cell in a US prison. Also, this Tuesday, the premiere of the Argentine film “The Cheops System”.

Next, the five recommendations of this week, to see in the streaming of the N colorada.

“The Figo Case: the signing of the century”. Documentary considered a journalistic gem, which unravels one of the controversial contracts in the world of football, when in 2000, the Portuguese Luis Figo was signed by Real Madrid. Directed by David Tyhorn and Ben Nicholas, responsible for “Pelé”.

Cheops system. It opens this Wednesday. Haunted by a sinister organization, a lackluster screenwriter and an old friend find themselves drawn into a world of violence as they search for the truth. An Argentine thriller, action and black comedy film directed by Nicolás Goldbart, and starring Daniel Hendler, Alan Sabbagh, Rodrigo Noya.

Time for me. While his wife and children are away, a family man (Kevin Hart) discovers that he has free time for the first time in years. So he decides to spend a wild weekend with his former best friend (Mark Wahlberg) that almost turns his life upside down. It opens this Friday.

Living without brake: The turbulent world of John McAfee. Raw footage and interviews with British-American computer tycoon and programmer John McAfee, who designed antivirus software. He was charged with murder. He was a fugitive until he was arrested in Spain accused of financial crimes in the US, where he was found dead in his cell. Documentary directed by Charlie Russell. It opens this Tuesday.

Ollie is lost. It is a series inspired by the book “Ollie’s Odyssey”, by writer and illustrator William Joyce It’s an epic adventure about a lost toy who faces the many dangers of childhood as he scours the countryside in search of the boy who lost him. It can be seen from this Wednesday.