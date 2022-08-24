Netflix: this week’s releases in Argentina | Expectation for the documentary of Figo’s pass from Barcelona to Real Madrid

The platform Netflix premieres this week several titles of series, movies and documentaries, among which are counted “The Figo Case”, about the controversial signing of former player Luis Figo to Real Madrid, in 2000, and “Live without fear”, unraveling what happened to John McAfee, inventor of an antivirus that bears his name, who was found dead in his cell in a United States prison. Also, this Tuesday, the premiere of the Argentine film “The Cheops System”.

Next, the five recommendations of this week, to see in the streaming of the N colorada.

“The Figo Case: the signing of the century”

“The Figo Case: the signing of the century”. Documentary considered a journalistic gem, which unravels one of the controversial contracts in the world of football, when in 2000, the Portuguese louis figo was booked by real Madrid. Directed by David Tyhorn and Ben Nicholas, responsible for “Pelé”.

Luis Figo, protagonist of a controversial signing.

Cheops system

Cheops system opens this wednesday. Haunted by a sinister organization, a lackluster screenwriter and an old friend find themselves drawn into a world of violence as they search for the truth. An Argentine thriller, action and black comedy film directed by Nicolás Goldbart, and starring Daniel Hendler, Alan Sabbagh, Rodrigo Noya.

The Argentine film, The Cheops System, starring Daniel Hendler, Alan Sabbagh, Rodrigo Noya.

Time for me

Time for me. While his wife and children are away, a family man (Kevin Hart) discovers that he has free time for the first time in years. So he decides to spend a wild weekend with his former best friend (Mark Wahlberg) that almost turns his life upside down. It opens this Friday.

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall star in the comedy

Live without brake: the turbulent world of John McAfee

Living without brake: the turbulent world of John McAfee. Raw footage and interviews with British-American computer tycoon and programmer John McAfee, who designed antivirus software. He was charged with murder. He was a fugitive until he was arrested in Spain accused of financial crimes in the US, where he was found dead in his cell. Documentary directed by Charlie Russell. It opens this Tuesday.

The unpublished documentary on tycoon John McAfee with interviews with the tycoon and programmer.

Ollie is lost

Ollie is lost is a series inspired by the book “Ollie’s Odyssey”, by writer and illustrator William Joyce It’s an epic adventure about a lost toy who faces the many dangers of childhood as he scours the countryside in search of the boy who lost him. A story of love, pain and imagination, with the voices of Jonathan Groff, Tim Blake Nelson and Mary J. Blige. From this Wednesday.

Ollie – a lost toy faces the many dangers of childhood.

