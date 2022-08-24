Netflix shares a preview of Yalitza Aparicio’s new project, “The Great Seduction”

Yalitza Aparicio’s new project for Netflix with Memo Villegas. (Netflix)

It has been more than four years since Yalitza Aparicio rose to fame with his participation in the film Rome of Alfonso Cuaron and for which he received a nomination for Oscar to supporting actress. Now the Mexican returns hand in hand with Netflix to star in the movie the great seduction.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The streaming platform has just revealed a new preview of the script reading of this new project that is a Mexican comedy directed by Celso Garciawho has previously been in charge of productions such as The thin yellow line and the remake of My best friend’s Wedding1999 classic starring Julia Roberts Y Cameron Diaz.

Part of the cast of “The Great Seduction”. (Netflix)

The film will star Memo Villegasactor and comedian popularly known as the “Lieutenant Flour”. also participate Pierre-Louiswho has been in recent projects like chilangoland Y Everything will be fine.

Netflix shared a video on his Instagram profile in which the main characters of the new original story of the streaming platform appear doing the first reading of the script, accompanied by who will be its director. She listens to them and watches them say their lines with the intonation indicated by the script.

Memo Villegas, known as “El Lieutenant Flour” is the co-star of this film. (Netflix)

in advance, Villegas shares how he felt when reading the script and told what this new project will be like with Aparicio.

“They put on a theater, they put on a farce, they put on a complete lie in order to convince a doctor. An innocent humor that for me is the coolest. The script is delicious, what just happened in the reading”, said the actor.

Yalitza rose to fame in 2018 for the Alfonso Cuarón film “Roma.” (Netflix)

Production is carried out by Nicholas Celiswith whom Netflix collaborated in Rome Y Fire night. The platform has not yet shared more details about the fiction that, according to its publication, will be released sometime in 2023.

In addition to this project, aparicio will share the screen with Mexican actors Joaquin Cosio (Hell), Jose Maria de Tavira (Tear my life), Oscar Jaenada (hernan) and Itzan Escamilla (Elite), in the series of appletv+, MidnightFamily.

The Oscar nominee participates in the second season of “The Espookys”. (HBOMax)

This series will portray the life of Marigaby Tamayo (Renata Cow), who is an ambitious and talented medical student who spends her days and nights aboard her family’s private ambulance saving lives in a Mexico City fascinating, contrasted and expanding. Marigaby she is not alone in this human mission, she is accompanied by her father Ramon (I sew) and his brothers Marcus (Diego Calva) Y julito (sergio bautista).

In addition, the participation of Yalitza for the second season of the spookys, series that is set in Mexico City and is about a group of friends who decide to turn their peculiar business into their greatest passion: terror. The first season premiered in 2019 and was well received by the public, so there is a lot of expectation for its new installment.

KEEP READING:

The Spanish horror series full of mysteries that will take your breath away

Demi Lovato searches for extraterrestrial life in a documentary about encounters with the unknown

the returneethe new story of a boxer and the most important fight of his life