Minecraft is updated to version 1.19.21 and confirms error detected on Nintendo Switch

We bring you a new and interesting announcement related to one of the most outstanding video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Minecraft.

Specifically, we have been able to learn that we already have the version 1.19.21 which brings several modifications. They are the following:

Fixed various crashes that could occur during gameplay.

Fixed an issue where villagers’ professions were not being reflected on their clothes ( MCPE-160475 )

Fixed a bug where graphical artifacts would appear when playing the game on some devices

Fixed bug where names hovering over mobs were slightly offset ( MCPE-160254 )

Fixed an issue that caused some blocks in Marketplace worlds to appear as “upgrade blocks” in Realms

Paid emotes can no longer be equipped for free

They have also added the following about this detected error:

We are aware of issues with players being unable to join cross-platform multiplayer on Nintendo Switch. The team is working on a fix and we appreciate your patience.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you’re interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game at this link.

