Milan transfer market – Cristiano Ronaldo at Bayern Munich, the latest

Cristiano Ronaldo is waiting to know his future in this transfer market and someone had also advanced the Milan hypothesis: the latest.

The transfer market, once again, has a catchphrase that involves, albeit very marginally, also the Milan and concerns Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese with suitcase in hand. The 1985 class wants to leave the Manchester United and within a few days will announce their new team. The cost is 30 million, but the real obstacle is the hiring of him.

After the failure to qualify for the most important European competition of the Red Devils, the farewell was now taken for granted. So his agent offered it to many European clubs, including Milan for example. The Rossoneri, however, obviously cannot afford it and therefore the negotiations have never even started. But the problem affects everyone a bit. So much so that Cristiano Ronaldo is starting this season excluded from Manchester United and does not have a team yet. There has also been a lot of talk about the Bayern Monacobut here’s the truth.

After the many rumors, the words of Hasan Salihamidzicto the microphones of Bild he dispelled all doubts and said: “If you now see how our offensive is organized, even if we no longer have Lewandowski, it is difficult from a sporting and financial point of view. We have eight players for four positions. We have great players. experienced players who are in the prime of footballing age. We have talent we want to give time to mature and play, so we all voted to carry out our plan. Ronaldo was out of the question for us. We are very happy because we are busy. ” . Defense, the new idea of ​​Maldini and Massara: the latest on the transfer market on Milan >>>

August 24, 2022 (change August 24, 2022 | 17:31)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link