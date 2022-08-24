Michigan Player Sees He Has $750k In His Lottery Account, Calls To Complain Of ‘Error’, Finds Out He Won The Jackpot

A 78-year-old man logged into his Michigan Lottery online account and saw that he had an outstanding jackpot prize of $751,265.. The player says that at the time he thought it was all a technical problem.

“I logged into my account the next day and saw a message about how to claim my prize. When I saw my account balance was $751,265, I thought there was a problem with my account,” William Chamberlain Jr. told lottery officials.

“I told my wife that something had to be going on with my account because of the balance it was showing,” he added.

The man then decided to call the state lottery office on Monday August 15 to complain about the problem and it was there that he found out that the whole thing was totally real.and there was no technical problem.

Chamberlain had won the Fantasy 5 jackpot from the August 12 drawing. “I haven’t stopped shaking and I haven’t been able to sleep since I won. It still doesn’t look real,” the Montague town man said in claiming the award from him.

Chamberlain purchased his winning ticket online under numbers 01-06-26-28-29, The Kansas City Star reported.I saw that the Fantasy 5 jackpot was growing and I had $21 in my lottery account, so I bought three $5 tickets”, said the player, who plans to pay bills and save the rest of his prize.

