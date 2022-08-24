‘Megalpolis’, Francis Ford Coppola’s new great film, signs Aubrey Plaza

Francis Ford Coppola’s most ambitious project since The Godfather it takes shape. megalopolisthe film in question to be signed by the father of apocalypse nowIt’s been years in the making. Due to the fact that the work has gigantic magnitudes, Coppola has had to park the tape on more than one occasion to let it rest and move on to other projects. The filmmaker is treating Megapolis with great care and each choice takes time. Aubrey Plaza, who will also appear in season 2 of The White Lotusjoin Adam Driver (Oscar Isaac was the first candidate) in the main cast. Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne will also be part of the cast of artists that we will see in the film.

The cast of Megalpolis grows solid

Plaza’s career is taking off at an impressive rate right now. With that The White Lotus in the spotlight, the artist is known above all for her time in Parks and Recreation and other minor deliveries such as devilish dollbut now with megalopolis make the leap to the most powerful auteur cinema. Coppola is part of that cast of filmmakers, such as Martin Scorsese, James Cameron or Steven Spielberg, whose authorship exceeds the limits of blockbusters. and the mainstream.







Coppola wrote the screenplay for the feature film in the 1980s. It tells the story of an architect with the intention of rebuilding New York City as a utopia, after a devastating disaster that has left the city in ruins.. In his day, the filmmaker was excited about shooting the film and wanted to release it in 2022, but things did not go too well… “I am committed to making this film, I would like to start shooting it now so that it will be available in the fall 2022… I don’t have the approval of my entire cast, but I have enough confirmations to be confident that it’s going to be a very exciting cast,” Coppola explained for dead line.

megalopolis does not currently have a release date set. It is better not to get your fingers caught and wait until the project can be developed calmly.