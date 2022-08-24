Meet the children of Hollywood stars who succeeded far from acting

It is very common to believe that children follow the same path as their parents, especially when the parents are great stars recognized throughout the world. However, some children are forming their own identity and this does not coincide at all with the aspirations of their parents. There are many examples in the entertainment industry like the son of Harrison Ford who dedicated himself to the kitchen or the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis who is an excellent dancer. She knows the children of celebrities who have succeeded far from film and television.

Annie Guest

Jamie Lee Curtis is a renowned actress who has established herself in the Hollywood industry after acting in successful film franchises such as Halloween, Crazy Friday or Everything everywhere at the same time. The famous she has a daughter who decided to find her own way and she is a renowned dancer.

Is about Annie Guest, who is 35 years old and is a consolidated dance instructor in the United States. At this point, it should be noted that the woman has been seen accompanying her mother in various Hollywood events, however, her passion was never aimed at being an actress. Annie, who knows from ballet, tap, jazz or hip-hop began with his preparation from an early age and obtained an academic degree in Dance during his youth.

Also, the adoptive daughter of Jamie Lee Not only has she worked with renowned choreographers such as Balinda Craig-Quijada, Julie Brodie, Kora Radella Feller, Leslie Seiters, Bill Young, Oliver Tarpaga, and KT Neihoff, but she also works as a dance instructor at a renowned company called MNR Dance Factory. in Los Angeles.

Jamie Lee Curtis with her daughter Annie Guest.

Sasha and Theo Spielberg

As his last name indicates, Sasha Y Theo they are the children of the film director steven spielbergwhich has an extensive list of films in which he has collaborated, such as: Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, ET the Alien, War of the Worlds, Jaws, LA Terminal, Catch Me If You Can, Saving Private Ryanamong many others.

But their descendants chose a completely different course, since both created a musical group since 2010 called Wardell, a year later they released their first album. The two young people have received all kinds of good comments for their music on social networks, since they are characterized by soft and delicate songs.

“Wow, I didn’t expect to like it so much, it sounds so relaxing and enjoyable.” “They are very talented, I love their voice.” “They are incredible”, Internet users highlighted on the Youtube account of vogue, who shared a presentation of the children of Spielberg singing Love / Idleness. So far, the future of the two promises continues to rise and, although they do not have a massive reach, they have gained an audience that enjoys their musical talent.

Sasha and Theo Spielberg, the children of Steven Spielberg.

Simon Johnson

Although in its beginnings Dwayne Johnson -better known as The rock- his dream was to be a football player and later he was a renowned professional wrestler, his entry into Hollywood completely changed his life, since he is currently widely known for participating in films such as Jumanji, Fast and Furious either The scorpion king.

But, beyond the spotlight, the artist is also the father of Simon Alexandra, her firstborn who was conceived with Danny Garcia, the bride that Dwayne had since high school. Although the couple separated in 2007, Simone, who is currently 21 years old, is making her way as one of the most promising American fighters in the world of wrestling. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The daughter of The rock debuted last July for the NXT segment -which usually gives the opportunity to young promises of the fight to debut on television- under the pseudonym of Ava Raine and had a wide acceptance by more assiduous to this sport. In addition, her father did not hesitate to show his emotion for the future that awaits Simone, since she would be the fourth generation of fighters in the family.

“I’m very proud of her. Simone Johnson, my oldest daughter, debuted in WWE for the developmental brand, WWE NXT. She did very well: she came out with a microphone and cut a promo. You have to have poise when you go out in public. She has a cool wrestling name. She is Ava Raine”, said The rock during an interview for Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Dwayne Johnson with his daughter Simone Johnson.

raphael deniro

Son of the emblematic Robert de Niro, Raphael The 45-year-old traced his own life path, although at the beginning it seemed that his career would also be destined for acting. And it is that, although the man participated in the film The strength of love in 1984, he decided that this was not his passion.

So, according to his official site, he decided to become a real estate broker at the Douglas Elliman company. By 2003 he founded the team Niro within said institution and contributed approximately USD 250 million per year in sales. In 2018 he established himself as a founding board member of the New York Residential Agent Continuum and some of his most famous clients are Renee Zellweger and Kelly Ripa.

Robert de Niro with his son Ben de Niro.

Ben Ford

Ben Ford has a wide lineage that supports him, because his father Harrison Ford is one of the most renowned actors in the entertainment industry worldwide for his performance in sagas such as Star Wars, Cowboys & Aliens and Indiana Jones. However, beyond the star that gave life to the character of Han Solo in Star Wars, your son Ben Fordpreferred the world of gastronomy and embarked on a successful career as a chef.

In this sense, the son of harrison is recognized for its famous Culver City Ford’s Filling Station restaurant and franchise opened at the Delta terminal at LAX. But, unlike other children of celebrities, Ben He has not completely removed the spotlight from his life, as he has come to participate in programs such as Iron Chef America, The Today Show, Martha Stewart, Jaime Oliver’s Food Revolution and Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern.