Matt Damon, in Argentina: the mysterious project that brought the actor to our country

Matt Damon is in Argentina at this time. In total secrecy, the actor from the Bourne saga arrived in our country this Tuesday, just a few days after participating in the wedding of his friend Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez in Georgia, United States.

The news was provided by the journalist Mariana Brey in show partners (eltrece) and was confirmed by THE NATION. The Hollywood star came to Argentina for work commitments and not for family visits, as was speculated at first. It should be remembered that his wife, Luciana Barroso, is a native of the province of Salta.

Matt Damon, in an Argentine restaurant, where he had dinner and watched a football game on Tuesday night

According to the information obtained by this means, the actor arrived in Argentina to a project linked to interviews for a streaming content platform, but its specificities have not been disclosed so far. Likewise, he dined on Tuesday night at a restaurant on Suipacha Street, watched a soccer game and even posed for a photo.

In August 2021, the actor spoke of the impact it caused him attend a soccer game played by the team that Barroso’s family is a fan of, Boca Juniors.

In an interview with hot ones -program in which a famous talks with the host, Sean Evans, while trying different hot sauces-, Damon answered when asked about unforgettable sporting events: “The craziest thing I’ve ever seen without a doubt was a football match in Argentina. My wife is Argentine, we went to spend Christmas 11 or 12 years ago. Her family is a fan of Boca Juniors, which is a very popular team in Buenos Aires and was supposed to play in a final. I said to my wife’s uncle, ‘Hey, can we go watch this game?’. And he became very serious and said: ‘We can go, we can go… Without women or children.’ I said that?’. I was thinking of taking the boys and going. But I understood why it wasn’t a good idea when we went.”

Matt Damon recalled his “unforgettable” experience encouraging Boca Juniors, in Argentina

In addition, Damon added: “We had to go through three police checkpoints. There were barbed wire fences. It was complete madness. There were policemen in riot gear. If this were the field, people were sitting here and here. From both sides. But there was no one sitting here, in the best seats. Because that was a place where people could throw things and hit each other.”

And beyond the fact that Boca was the winner, Matt found himself with more difficulties. “Our team won, the other team’s fans were leaving and as they lifted the trophy I said, ‘We should go.’ But we had to stay there because they needed time for the other team to leave the neighborhood. You had to give them like 45 minutes for that. When they let us out, they actually kept us in a kind of cage, I asked ‘What are we waiting for now?’ And she told me that they still needed another five minutes for them to leave. He was really crazy,” she concluded.

The match he was talking about was a final that took place at the Racing Club stadium between the Xeneize team and San Lorenzo.